LEAD1 Reveals Plans for Its Upcoming 2023 Annual Fall Meeting: Shaping the Future of College Athletics

"LEAD1 cultivates an environment where fresh ideas can be explored without reservation," said LEAD1 President & CEO, Tom McMillen. "Our meeting serves as a platform for open dialogue inviting stakeholders to contribute, deliberate, and help shape the future of college athletics."

Key Highlights:

Closed-Door FBS AD-Only Meeting: This exclusive session will bring together experts and thought leaders in college sports to explore viable paths for the future, guided by expert college sports attorneys and advisors.

College Sports Leaders: College sports leaders, including NCAA President Gov. Charlie Baker and Members of Congress will attend.

and Members of Congress will attend. College Sports Congress Day: Participants will take their perspectives to Capitol Hill, enabling them to engage with their representatives.

Homer Rice Award Presentation: This distinguished award will be presented to former LEAD1 athletics director, Dan Guerrero , for his remarkable contributions to college athletics.

Networking Receptions: Networking gatherings will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage in insightful conversations.

"In the dynamic landscape of college sports, LEAD1 provides an essential platform for FBS athletics directors to engage in candid and constructive discussions about critical policy matters," said LEAD1 Board Chair & Director of Athletics at the University of Pittsburgh, Heather Lyke. "Together, as athletics director colleagues, we share insights and perspectives with an eye toward making positive change in college athletics."

Overall, LEAD1's impact and reach encompass 42 states, 55,000 student athletes, and more than 25,000 athletic administrators, all with a focus towards supporting the success of student-athletes and the future of college sports.

About the LEAD1 Association:

LEAD1, founded in 1986 and formerly the Division 1A Athletic Directors Association, represents the athletics directors of the 133 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), that encompasses 42 states, 55,000 student athletes, and more than 25,000 athletic administrators. Key to LEAD1's mission is advocating on policy facing NCAA Division I FBS athletic departments, promoting consensus among FBS athletic directors, and providing valuable services to member schools - all dedicated towards supporting the success of student-athletes and future of college sports. Since 2015, LEAD1 has been led by the Honorable Tom McMillen, a former Congressman, college basketball All-American, Rhodes Scholar, and 11-year NBA player. For more information, please visit http://www.LEAD1Association.com.

