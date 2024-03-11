Leadbox celebrates the GMCC announcement as the newest certified Website and Digital Ad Services provider for GM Brand Dealerships in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadbox is delighted to announce its entry into the GM Dealer Digital Solution program. As a Canadian-owned and operated company, Leadbox is the newest certified website and digital advertising partner for GMC, Chevy, Buick, and Cadillac brand Dealerships in Canada.

In a competitive process managed by Shift Digital, the primary elements that Leadbox highlighted are support, technology, responsiveness, scalability, and results. The selection committee chose Leadbox as the partner to add to the GM Dealer Digital Solution program for the needs of GMCC Dealers and Customers. It was shared that the focus was on technology, website customization and support, which aligns with the Leadbox Promise: Guaranteed Service, Guaranteed Customization, and Guaranteed Results. Leadbox looks forward to partnering with the GM Dealer network to help its Dealers win.

"We're delighted to be added to the GM Dealer Digital Solution program. The process was well managed, and we're looking forward to helping GMC, Chevy, Buick, and Cadillac brand Dealerships across Canada. As an organization that has intentionally focused on solving prevalent industry failures, such as long waits for support response and a lack of customizations for Dealership websites and marketing services, it is fantastic to be recognized by GMCC in this way." Said Leadbox CEO, Ian Cruickshank.

Leadbox and GMCC will be hosting a series of webinars to display the Leadbox platform and services to GM Brand Dealerships in Canada. If you are interested in attending, please contact your GMDC to be added to the invitation.

Pricing and additional information is available on the Dealer Digital Solution Websites: https://www.gmdealerdigital.ca/Website / https://www.cadillacdealerdigital.ca/Website

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers and OnStar services. More information is at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Twitter and Instagram.

About Leadbox

Leadbox is a marketing technology and managed services company helping Automotive Retailers be more competitive and profitable. With a full suite of proprietary marketing technology, Leadbox helps attract, convert, and retain customers for Car Dealerships across Canada. Leadbox differentiates itself from other providers in the marketplace by fully customizing its Dealership websites and advertising campaigns and providing a three-part guarantee to ensure Dealers get outstanding service and unbeatable results. With its headquarters in Ottawa, the nation's capital, Leadbox is a genuinely bilingual organization serving the country in both official languages. More information is at www.leadboxhq.com.

