Leadbox is now Certified as SEO Provider for Kia Canada Dealerships

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadbox is now officially certified as an SEO Content Marketing Program provider for Kia Canada's Dealer Digital Sophistication Program (DDSP).

This certification marks yet another achievement in our mission to provide Canadian automotive dealers with cutting-edge digital marketing solutions and increased sales and service revenue.

The SEO Content Marketing Program is designed to enhance the digital marketing footprint of

dealerships by positioning Kia dealers as the authoritative voices and specialists within their markets on automotive, EVs, the Kia brand and its product line.

Leadbox's SEO services are designed to enhance the dealership's online presence by producing relevant and enticing content and optimizing technical, local, and on-page SEO.

Our approach combines technology and content marketing to increase visibility and drive conversions. We ensure that our dealer partners stand out in the competitive digital landscape through meticulous technical optimizations and creative content creation.

Ian Cruickshank, CEO of Leadbox, expressed his enthusiasm about this expanded partnership: "Being recognized as a certified SEO Content Marketing Program provider for Kia Canada is a direct result of our team's hard work and innovative spirit. We are excited to bring our specialized SEO expertise to Kia dealerships across Canada, helping them maximize their digital presence and connect more effectively with local car buyers."

This certification further validates Leadbox's commitment to delivering exceptional value and results to the Kia dealer network. We look forward to a successful collaboration, driving growth and success for Kia dealerships through tailored SEO strategies.

About Kia's Dealer Digital Sophistication Program (DDSP)

Launched in 2021, the Kia Dealer Digital Sophistication Program (DDSP) has been instrumental in elevating the digital marketing capabilities of Kia dealerships. Following the initial focus on strengthening website presence and digital advertising campaigns, the program's ongoing evolution now prioritizes the development of robust, content-rich websites catered towards Kia product researchers.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Leadbox

Leadbox is a marketing technology and managed services company that helps automotive retailers increase competitiveness and profitability. With a full suite of proprietary marketing technology, Leadbox helps attract, convert, and retain customers for Car Dealerships across Canada. Leadbox differentiates itself from other providers in the marketplace by fully customizing its Dealership websites and advertising campaigns and providing a three-part guarantee to ensure Dealers get outstanding service and unbeatable results. With its headquarters in Ottawa, the nation's capital, Leadbox is a multilingual organization serving the country in both official languages. More information is at www.leadboxhq.com.

Media Contact

Ian Cruickshank, Leadbox Inc., 1 855-532-3269, [email protected], https://leadboxhq.com/

SOURCE Leadbox Inc.