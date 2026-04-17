Leader in Regenerative Medicine Dr. Don Buford Appointed Chairman of The Biologic Association

"Without data and standards, biologic therapies don't advance—they drift. Our job is to define what actually works." - Dr. Don Buford Post this

Buford will prioritize expanding clinical research networks, strengthening patient registries, and advancing standardized treatment protocols aimed at improving outcomes and reducing variability in biologic care. His appointment reflects increasing emphasis across the field on data-driven decision-making and accountability in regenerative medicine.

At Texas Orthobiologics, Buford specializes in image-guided, non-surgical orthopedic treatments designed to reduce pain and restore function using biologic therapies. The Dallas-based practice focuses on precision-based care and patient-specific treatment strategies. Learn more at Texas Orthobiologics.

"The growth of biologic therapies demands a parallel commitment to scientific rigor and clinical standards," said Buford. "Our focus must remain on producing high-quality data and collaborating across specialties to ensure these treatments are both safe and effective."

Additional details about the organization's mission and initiatives can be found at https://www.thebiologicassociation.com/about/.

Media Contact

Leah Delarosa, Texas Orthobiologics, 1 4696745074, [email protected], https://www.texasorthobiologics.com

Don Buford, Texas Orthobiologics, 1 4696745074, [email protected], https://www.texasorthobiologics.com

SOURCE Texas Orthobiologics