Leader in Regenerative Medicine Dr. Don Buford Appointed Chairman of The Biologic Association

Dallas-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Don Buford, founder of Texas Orthobiologics, has been named Chairman of the Biologic Association for 2026–2027. The international organization promotes evidence-based regenerative medicine, clinical standards, and collaborative research to support the safe and effective use of biologic therapies.
DALLAS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Don Buford, founder of Texas Orthobiologics in Dallas, Texas, has been named Chairman of the Biologic Association for the 2026–2027 term, beginning at the organization's annual meeting May 17 in Phoenix. Buford, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and leader in regenerative medicine, steps into the role as biologic therapies continue to gain momentum in musculoskeletal care worldwide.
The Biologic Association is an international, multi-society organization focused on advancing the science, safety, and responsible use of biologic treatments, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP), bone marrow concentrate (BMAC), and other orthobiologic therapies. The organization brings together leading orthopedic and sports medicine groups to establish clinical standards, promote evidence-based research, and guide best practices in orthobiologics. More information is available at https://www.thebiologicassociation.com/.
Buford will prioritize expanding clinical research networks, strengthening patient registries, and advancing standardized treatment protocols aimed at improving outcomes and reducing variability in biologic care. His appointment reflects increasing emphasis across the field on data-driven decision-making and accountability in regenerative medicine.
At Texas Orthobiologics, Buford specializes in image-guided, non-surgical orthopedic treatments designed to reduce pain and restore function using biologic therapies. The Dallas-based practice focuses on precision-based care and patient-specific treatment strategies. Learn more at Texas Orthobiologics.
"The growth of biologic therapies demands a parallel commitment to scientific rigor and clinical standards," said Buford. "Our focus must remain on producing high-quality data and collaborating across specialties to ensure these treatments are both safe and effective."
Additional details about the organization's mission and initiatives can be found at https://www.thebiologicassociation.com/about/.
Media Contact
Leah Delarosa, Texas Orthobiologics, 1 4696745074, [email protected], https://www.texasorthobiologics.com
Don Buford, Texas Orthobiologics, 1 4696745074, [email protected], https://www.texasorthobiologics.com
SOURCE Texas Orthobiologics
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