LeaderLogic® Launches Fractional Chief AI Innovation Officer Services to Help Midsize Companies Win the AI Race

30-Year Innovation Consulting Firm Debuts New Website and Executive-Level Fractional Services, Putting Top-Tier Innovation and AI Leadership Within Reach of the Companies That Need It Most

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeaderLogic®, the innovation management consultancy that has helped some of the world's most recognized brands and high-growth midsize organizations drive sustainable revenue growth for more than 30 years, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.goleaderlogic.com and the official debut of its full range of Fractional Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) and Fractional Chief AI Innovation Officer (CAIO) services.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment. As artificial intelligence reshapes every industry at unprecedented speed, midsize organizations are caught in a difficult position. They urgently need senior innovation and AI leadership to stay competitive, but most cannot justify the seven-figure cost of a full-time C-suite innovation or AI executive. LeaderLogic's fractional model solves that problem, delivering the strategic horsepower of a top-tier innovation or AI executive at a small fraction of the cost of a full-time hire.

"We are living through the single most disruptive technology transition in modern business history, and the gap between the organizations that get this right and the ones that don't is going to be enormous," said Nicholas Webb, founder of LeaderLogic and one of the world's leading keynote speakers on future trends, innovation, and the future of healthcare. "Midsize companies don't lose because they lack talent or ambition. They lose because they don't have a thoughtful, executive-level strategy around innovation and AI. Our fractional model closes that gap, and it closes it fast."

A New Service Category for a New Era

LeaderLogic's expanded service portfolio now includes:

Fractional Chief Innovation Officer (CINO). Executive leadership that builds and operationalizes an innovation engine capable of producing predictable, scalable revenue growth.

Fractional Chief AI Innovation Officer (CAIO). Senior-level strategy and execution for the practical, ROI-focused deployment of AI across the enterprise.

Innovation Management Consulting. A full range of services helping organizations rapidly develop and deploy winning products, technologies, and services to market.

Across all three offerings, LeaderLogic applies its proprietary Human Experience® systems and methods, the same frameworks deployed at some of the world's most admired brands, to help clients build what Webb calls "superstar organizations": companies that combine human-centered design, disciplined innovation methodology, and the practical application of emerging technologies like AI to dramatically outperform their peers.

A foundational element of this work is RealRatings®, LeaderLogic's proprietary insights process that gives clients dramatically deeper and more actionable understanding of their customers, employees, and patients. In an era where most organizations are flying blind on the experiences that actually drive loyalty and growth, RealRatings® delivers the ground truth executives need to make confident innovation and AI investment decisions.

Why Now

Recent industry research consistently shows that the majority of enterprise AI initiatives fail to produce meaningful ROI, not because the technology is lacking, but because organizations deploy it without a coherent innovation strategy or executive ownership. LeaderLogic's fractional model is engineered specifically to address that failure pattern. "AI without an innovation strategy is just expensive software," Webb added. "The companies that are going to win the next decade are the ones that pair human experience innovation with the practical, disciplined use of AI. That's the superpower. And it's no longer optional."

Free Book Offer for CEOs

To mark the launch, LeaderLogic is offering CEOs a complimentary copy of Nicholas Webb's book, Human Experience: Driving Innovation and Growth in the Human Experience Economy, when they schedule a no-obligation discovery call with the firm. The book lays out the foundational frameworks LeaderLogic uses with its clients and has become required reading among executives navigating the human experience economy.

About Nicholas Webb

Nicholas Webb is the founder of LeaderLogic and one of the most sought-after keynote speakers www.nicholasjwebb.com in the world on the future of innovation, AI, and healthcare. A multi-bestselling author, award-winning innovator, and trusted advisor to global brands, Webb founded LeaderLogic with the express purpose of helping organizations achieve dramatically better returns on their strategic goals by leveraging the superpower of enterprise innovation and Human Experience Innovation®.

Nicholas Webb is available for media interviews on topics including the future of AI in business, innovation strategy for midsize companies, the human experience economy, healthcare innovation, and how organizations can stay competitive and future ready in an era of rapid and chaotic change.

About LeaderLogic®

For more than 30 years, LeaderLogic® has helped midsize organizations and many of the world's most recognized brands drive sustainable revenue growth through proven innovation methods that rapidly bring winning products, technologies, and services to market. Using its proprietary Human Experience® systems and methods, along with its proprietary RealRatings® insights process, LeaderLogic helps clients leverage emerging technologies, including AI, in a practical, ROI-focused way that delivers measurably better returns on strategic objectives. Learn more at www.goleaderlogic.com

Media Contact

Michelle Lynn, LeaderLogic, LLC, 1 530-604-5687, [email protected], www.goleaderlogic.com

SOURCE LeaderLogic, LLC