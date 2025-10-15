Leaderly AI Mobilizes Military Learning at the AUSA Conference

By 2027, artificial intelligence will redefine how U.S. warfighters learn, adapt, and maintain readiness. The Department of Defense has prioritized modernization across digital training ecosystems and continuous learning capabilities. Leaderly AI was made by combat veterans to deliver just-in-time leader development to every soldier at scale.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaderly AI lands large at the annual AUSA Conference October 13-16, 2025 in Washington DC and event attendees have taken notice.

Leaderly AI is a mobile, AI-powered professional development platform built to deploy, measure and sustain continuous learning and engagement across all smartphones of the American Military forces. Founded by combat veterans and technologists in 2020, the Software-as-a-Service company enables personalized, adaptive, and values-based learning—available anytime, anywhere.

Leaderly AI aligns with DoD strategic objectives, including the Digital Modernization Strategy, AI Strategy, and the Army Learning Concept for Training and Education 2030. Says Leaderly AI CEO, Drew Bartkiewicz, "our mission is to strengthen operational readiness through intelligent, ethical, and sustained human development. Traditional military training systems were designed for a static, predictable world, and that world for learning no longer exists."

Modern warfare is data-rich, fast-moving, and cognitively demanding—requiring constant adaptation and lifelong learning.

Current challenges include:

Limited personalization in training pathways

High cost and time requirements for live classes

Inconsistent skill sustainment between formal training cycles

Gaps in ethical and cognitive readiness preparation

Leaderly AI integrates machine learning, adaptive simulations, and real-time feedback to create a fully mobile, continuous learning ecosystem.

Already used by companies, non-profits and higher education organizations, Leaderly AI powers mobile and continual leadership development for how people learn in 2025. Highlights of the mobile platform include:

Adaptive Simulation: Dynamic learning experiences that evolve with each soldier's decisions and performance.

Personalized Learning Paths: Over one million AI-curated "learnable moments" customized for individual growth and mission alignment.

AI Decision Support: Tools that synthesize self-assessment data and experiential knowledge to enhance professional development and analysis.

Values-Based Engagement: Ethical alignment modules that reinforce organizational principles and leadership values.

Data Analytics Dashboard: Real-time metrics on engagement, effort, and readiness progression at the unit and organizational level.

Says former US Army Ranger and the CEO of the COMMIT Foundation, JC Glick, "Leaderly AI is carry-ready technology, optimized for massive smartphone deployment without additional hardware or infrastructure. It personalizes short-form learning with long-term engagement that translates to sustained curiosity and commitment for any person to transform as a leader, wherever they are."

Leaderly AI plans to accelerate their presence in the Federal Space and Department of War as a more lethal and effective learning experience that can be deployed to thousands of soldiers and sailors in days, not years. The founders of Leaderly AI are all West Point graduates, and veterans of the military and technology giants like salesforce.com.

