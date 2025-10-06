Leaders in Finance, Business, Education and Social Work To Be Honored At Children's Hope India's 2025 Gala

We are deeply grateful to our donors, whose generosity makes this vital work possible and we extend our deepest gratitude to our honorees this year, whose leadership in education and philanthropy closely aligns with CHI's vision. Post this

LOTUS AWARD: Nitin Rakesh, CEO & Managing Director of Mphasis

SPECIAL IMPACT AWARD: M.R. Rangaswami, Founder of Indiaspora

RISING STAR AWARD: Monica Lund, Co-founder of Academian

MAKING A DIFFERENCE AWARD: Priti Patkar, Founder of Prerana

The evening will feature a cocktail reception followed by a dinner program catered by Benares, during which the honorees will be recognized for their efforts in supporting CHI's cause. Anu Sehgal of The Culture Tree will be the event's Master of Ceremonies and CK Swett will lead the live auction. Additionally, guests will enjoy a special performance by New York City dance company Battery Dance.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be recognized by CHI and grateful for the opportunity to be able to drive transformative change in our community," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO & Managing Director of Mphasis. "We believe in the power of technology to enhance lives and build a more sustainable future. Infusing innovative solutions in education, livelihood, inclusion, and environmental sustainability could be a catalyst in uplifting marginalized and economically disadvantaged communities. Through the Mphasis Foundation and our 'Tech for Good' approach, we lead initiatives that use technology to drive social transformation and create meaningful change. The Mphasis F1 Foundation champions these efforts, working across sectors to build a more equitable and sustainable future for all. This recognition further energizes me to expand our impact and remain steadfast in creating meaningful and lasting change."

"I am deeply honored to receive the Special Impact Award and grateful to CHI for their incredible work," said M.R. Rangaswami, Founder of Indiaspora. "Their dedication to empowering underprivileged children in India is truly transformative, creating opportunities and hope for a brighter future."

For 33 years, funds raised by CHI's Annual Gala have supported hundreds of thousands of children, youth, and young adults in the pursuit of their education and careers. The organization lifts children from poverty to prosperity by nurturing the whole child, providing education, nutrition, medical care and career building.

"Children's Hope India has remained steadfast in its commitment to uplifting the lives of children in need, primarily through education and our Whole Child approach, which includes healthcare, nutrition, and mental health support," said Dr. Dina Pahlajani, Cofounder and President of Children's Hope India."We are deeply grateful to our donors, whose generosity makes this vital work possible and we extend our deepest gratitude to our honorees this year, whose leadership in education and philanthropy closely aligns with CHI's vision. Their contributions reaffirm that investing in children is the most powerful way to shape stronger communities and a brighter future."

About Children's Hope India

Children's Hope India is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting underserved children across India with a holistic "cradle to career" approach. Through its six pillars of early childhood education, remedial learning, digital literacy, health and nutrition, mental health, and career development, CHI equips children and young adults with the tools they need to thrive. Since its founding in 1992, CHI has reached more than 300,000 children through education, healthcare, and community-based programs. For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshopeindia.org/.

