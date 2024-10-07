Leadership, and the impact of one: "Nice Job, Cowgirl: The Judy Wagner Story"

"Her exceptional leadership is inspiring to our entire team, and her dedication to ongoing personal growth is widely admired." - Director Natalie McFarland Post this

Judy's influence extends far beyond her professional accomplishments. Her genuine encouragement, epitomized by her heartfelt phrases "nice job, cowgirl" and "nice job, cowboy," has deeply resonated with countless individuals who have had the privilege of working alongside her. These simple yet powerful words form the cornerstone of her enduring legacy, thoughtfully captured in this documentary.

Directed by Natalie McFarland, Nice Job, Cowgirl is more than just a film—it's a tribute to Judy's exceptional leadership, unwavering perseverance, and the indomitable spirit of cowgirls everywhere. McFarland notes, "Her exceptional leadership is inspiring to our entire team, and her dedication to ongoing personal growth is widely admired. Upon her announcement to retire from her full-time position as CMO of Montana Silversmiths, our team was eager to tell her story of true leadership, and the profound impact one individual can have."

The film has inspired the creation of the Breaking Trail Leadership Awards, presented by Montana Silversmiths. This prestigious accolade, exemplified by Judy Wagner's inspiring story, is reserved for individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership by going above and beyond, dreaming bigger, and continuously striving for personal and professional growth. The inaugural presentation of this annual award is scheduled to take place during an exclusive event at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in 2024, highlighting Montana Silversmiths' commitment to recognizing and fostering leadership in the Western community.

Nice Job, Cowgirl serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact a single person can have on an industry and community through hard work, determination, and a genuine commitment to uplifting others. This documentary stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and the enduring spirit embodied by remarkable cowgirls like Judy Wagner to inspire future generations in the Western industry by "never underestimating the power of planting a seed."

About McFarland Productions

McFarland Productions is a marketing and creative agency creating connections between the brands and organizations of the western and agriculture industries and their communities. Off Your Rocker Films by McFarland Productions specializes in producing long-format films highlighting the power of community, storytelling, and human relationships. Each film is a reflection of love for Western entertainment, documentary films, agricultural advocacy, and the people who make up this great industry.

About Montana Silversmiths

Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles for buckles, jewelry, and products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations. More about Montana Silversmiths.

Media Contact

