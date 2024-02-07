Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Names 3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Fellows & Pathfinder Programs for 4th Consecutive Year

Three attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected to join the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Fellows and Pathfinder programs for 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected to join the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Fellows and Pathfinder programs for 2024. Shareholder and Co-Chair of the Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice Melissa López Rogers was named an LCLD 2024 fellow, and Associates Ann Motl (Litigation) and Devon Vickers (Land Use) were selected as 2024 LCLD Pathfinders. Since 2021, three firm attorneys have been honored annually.

The LCLD Fellows Program provides professional and personal development opportunities for diverse, talented, midcareer attorneys at LCLD member organizations. The Pathfinder Program serves a similar purpose for early-career attorneys. Greenberg Traurig is among the organizations with a leader who shared their commitment publicly by posting their personal Leader's Pledge to LCLD. Click here to see the pledge by Greenberg Traurig Co-President Ernest L. Greer.

Rogers, of the firm's Atlanta and Orlando offices, focuses her practice in the area of public finance, with an emphasis on disclosure and municipal securities issues, economic development, and public-private partnerships. She has served as disclosure counsel, bond counsel, underwriters' counsel, trustee's counsel, purchasers' counsel, lender's counsel, and borrower's counsel in connection with publicly and privately offered financings in a wide array of sectors, including general government, airports, higher education, community development districts, tax allocation districts, and water, sewer, and electric utilities.

Motl, of the firm's Minneapolis office, leverages her mechanical engineering background in her products liability practice, defending products for drug and medical device manufacturers. Motl is committed to advancing the profession through diversity and leadership, as a founding member of the Minnesota Disability Bar Association, the second state affinity bar association in the country dedicated to legal professionals with disabilities, and through her involvement in the Minnesota Chapter of the Federal Bar Association where she serves as a committee co-chair.

Vickers, of the firm's founding Miami office, focuses her practice on virtually all aspects of the land development and entitlement process. In doing so, Vickers is experienced with representing a broad range of private land developers and managing several development projects throughout the entitlement process - starting from the site due diligence phase, to preparing land use and zoning applications for public hearing review and approval, and throughout the permitting process. Vickers's multijurisdictional experience and strong relationships with local government and municipalities enables her to navigate complex projects that require seamless collaboration and positive rapport with local government and community stakeholders.

LCLD has more than 400 corporate chief legal officer and law firm managing partner participants who have dedicated themselves to building a more open and diverse legal profession, according to the organization. For more information about LCLD programs, visit http://www.lcldnet.org.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

