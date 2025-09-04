Leadership Move Positions Swinerton For Growth Across Key California Markets

Brian McCarthy's promotion reflects Swinerton's commitment to and alignment with long-term growth and elevated client experience.
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton Builders (Swinerton) has promoted Brian McCarthy to senior vice president, where he will lead the firm's strategic growth in California's education, healthcare and parking structures markets.
In this role, McCarthy will oversee initiatives that strengthen collaboration across Swinerton's national geographical operations, enhance client delivery, and support the company's goal of becoming the preferred builder in these markets. His leadership will play a key role in advancing Swinerton's long-term strategy for market diversification and sustainable growth.
With over 25 years of construction expertise, most of it with Swinerton, McCarthy has led projects from early conception to project completion. In his previous role as vice president in Southern California, he established standards for performance and client experience, elevating project delivery, quality and client satisfaction.
"Brian has a proven ability to lead complex projects and diverse teams with integrity," said Ray Haj, Swinerton COO. "His expertise with our clients' unique priorities and needs ensures we will continue delivering outstanding results across California."
About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 23 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.
Media Contact
Danielle Ridgeway, Swinerton, (503) 479-2030, [email protected], www.swinerton.com
SOURCE Swinerton
Share this article