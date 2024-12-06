Leadership Transition at the National Science and Technology Medals Foundation (NSTMF)

The NSTMF remains steadfast in its mission to provide best-in-class mentorship through its inSTEM program, fulfilling its commitment to fostering equity within the STEM community and empowering a diverse, thriving generation of STEM professionals. Post this

Also marking this new chapter, Vinton G. Cerf, Chair of the Board, will step down at the end of this year after years of exceptional service. Vint's leadership has been instrumental in guiding the NSTMF's mission to celebrate the achievements of National Medal of Science and National Medal of Technology Laureates. His dedication has helped establish the NSTMF as a vital organization uplifting the stories of those who shape the future through science and technology.

As Dr. Cerf steps down, OpenAI's Howard Ekundayo will assume the role of Chair of the Board. Ekundayo brings an impressive track record of leadership, energy, and a passion for the NSTMF's mission, and his expertise will be essential in building on the Foundation's legacy.

The NSTMF remains steadfast in its mission to provide best-in-class mentorship through its inSTEM program, fulfilling its commitment to fostering equity within the STEM community and empowering a diverse, thriving generation of STEM professionals. Equally, the NSTMF will continue to honor and celebrate the Laureates of the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology, ensuring their groundbreaking achievements inspire future generations.

The NSTMF invites partners, donors, and the public to support its mission and programs as it moves forward into this exciting new chapter. Contributions and collaborations play a vital role in sustaining NSTMF's impactful work and empowering the next generation of STEM leaders.

To learn more about NSTMF's work, please visit: www.nationalmedals.org

