Leading Acumatica Canada Partner, Aqurus Solutions, Announces Acumatica 2023 R2 Release Event

We will review the top 5 key 2023 R2 updates as follows:

Increase productivity with Acumatica technology enhancements including tailored workflow, enhanced side-panel reporting, Acumatica Mobile enhancements, and additional AI/ML features for document recognition.

Open new markets with Amazon's Seller Central marketplace connectors, accelerate sales to business customers with Shopify's new B2B eCommerce connectors and streamline payment processing with Acumatica Payments.

New web endpoints for Acumatica's Product Configurator, enabling manufacturers to leverage best-in-class third-party build-to-order solutions.

A highly requested consolidated account reconciliation retainage invoicing feature, which improves project visibility for construction companies.

A new Manage Sales Allocations screen, which streamlines mass stock allocation and deallocation for distributors, retailers and commerce merchants.

Designed to be short and informative, this webinar will showcase the major cloud ERP product updates via a live demonstration.

Complimentary Webinar

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 10 AM PT / 11 AM MT / 12:00 PM CT

About Aqurus

Aqurus Solutions delivers Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions to growing Manufacturing and Distribution businesses in Western Canada. Aqurus Solutions is a Gold Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner with offices in Calgary, Kelowna, and Burnaby. Aqurus specializes in Distribution, eCommerce, Manufacturing, and Services solutions, with a deep, experienced team of implementation resources.

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a leading cloud business management software provider that empowers small and mid-size businesses to reach their potential and drive growth. Acumatica delivers fully integrated ERP applications powered by a robust and flexible platform built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology.

