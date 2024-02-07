Leading Acumatica Canada Partner, Aqurus Solutions Announces Stock and Supply Inventory Health Event

Join us for our webinar to discover how Netstock optimizes stock and supply inventory efficiency. Learn how to free up working capital tied up in excess stock while maintaining high customer service levels through minimal stock-outs and quicker order processing.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 7th, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Aqurus and Netstock for a 30-minute webinar featuring stock and supply inventory expert Vaughan Proctor, and discover how to transform business operations. Warehouse management and a balanced inventory are crucial for distribution businesses, and automation is required to optimize inventory management.
Complimentary Webinar
Date: Thursday, Feb 8th, 2024
Time: 11 AM PST/ 12 PM MST
Key Takeaways you will learn how to:
Unlock working capital tied up in excess stock
Minimize stock-outs
Expedite quicker order processing
Enhance inventory visibility
Improve forecasting and demand planning
Accelerate inventory orders
Optimize manufacturing
Measure supplier performance
Develop scenario models
Forecast demand predictability
About Aqurus
Aqurus Solutions delivers Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions to growing Manufacturing and Distribution businesses in Western Canada. Aqurus Solutions is a Gold Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner with offices in Calgary, Kelowna, and Burnaby. Aqurus specializes in Distribution, eCommerce, Manufacturing, and Services solutions, with a deep, experienced team of implementation resources.
Acumatica Cloud ERP is a leading cloud business management software provider that empowers small and mid-size businesses to reach their potential and drive growth. Acumatica delivers fully integrated ERP applications powered by a robust and flexible platform built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology.
Media Contact
Alena Jackson, Aqurus, 403.768.0322, [email protected], https://cloud-erp.aqurus.ca/acumatica-stock-and-supply
SOURCE Aqurus Solutions
