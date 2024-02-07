Leading Acumatica Canada Partner, Aqurus Solutions Announces Stock and Supply Inventory Health Event

Netstock is a leading inventory solution for Acumatica and we are thrilled to present their solution during our 2024 webinar series! - Murray Quibell, President, Aqurus Solutions. Post this

Learn how to free up working capital tied up in excess stock while maintaining high customer service levels through minimal stock-outs and quicker order processing.

Key Takeaways you will learn how to:

Unlock working capital tied up in excess stock

Minimize stock-outs

Expedite quicker order processing

Enhance inventory visibility

Improve forecasting and demand planning

Accelerate inventory orders

Optimize manufacturing

Measure supplier performance

Develop scenario models

Forecast demand predictability

About Aqurus

Aqurus Solutions delivers Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions to growing Manufacturing and Distribution businesses in Western Canada. Aqurus Solutions is a Gold Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner with offices in Calgary, Kelowna, and Burnaby. Aqurus specializes in Distribution, eCommerce, Manufacturing, and Services solutions, with a deep, experienced team of implementation resources.

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a leading cloud business management software provider that empowers small and mid-size businesses to reach their potential and drive growth. Acumatica delivers fully integrated ERP applications powered by a robust and flexible platform built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology.

Media Contact

Alena Jackson, Aqurus, 403.768.0322, [email protected], https://cloud-erp.aqurus.ca/acumatica-stock-and-supply

SOURCE Aqurus Solutions