Leading Aerospace Manufacturer Implemented Plataine's AI Solution to Digitize and Automate their Production Process

It is thrilling to be working with a world leading aerospace manufacturer as they pursue their goal of digitizing their entire manufacturing process. Plataine's AI-based software will ensure efficient and automated production processes that will assist them in remaining a cutting-edge manufacturer Post this

The company implemented Plataine's AI cloud-based solution to automate the entire material flow from receiving, through handling to the production of the final part. The process starts at the customer's material supplier that prepares the shipment, including shipment documentation, attaches RFID labels to all items, and includes the relevant quality documentation. The receiving process at the customer side will be completely automated – the shipment boxes are moved through an RFID gate, all shipment items are read and compared to the shipping slip. The new automated receiving process takes minutes, saves operators' time, reduces manual errors, and is fully traceable.

Plataine automatically calculates remaining shelf life and other required parameters based on the material location and environmental temperature. In the case a material is about to expire or was not delivered to a station in a timely manner, Plataine's solution sends an immediate notification to the responsible person on the factory floor. The customer also benefits from Plataine' predictions on material thawing time, according to its size and type, helping the operators to know exactly when the material is ready for production.

Plataine's solution provides the company with strict inventory control and interactive dashboards, helping the customer to reach the highest material utilization and a significant reduction in material expiration and production delays.

Using IIoT and AI technologies, Plataine maintains a Digital Thread, providing a complete genealogy and history for each manufactured part. When spools are loaded onto the AFP machine, with Plataine, the operators know which spool was used on which pin and for which work order. When a quality problem is identified, only the defective layer will be removed as opposed to scrapping the entire part.

Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine adds: "It is thrilling to be working with a world leading aerospace manufacturer as they pursue their goal of digitizing their entire manufacturing process. Plataine's AI-based software will ensure efficient and automated production processes that will assist them in remaining a cutting-edge manufacturer."

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from the JEC, Plataine Receives SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

Media Contact

Vicky Books, Plataine, +97237691149, [email protected], https://www.plataine.com/

SOURCE Plataine