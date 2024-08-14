Leading AgTech Company, TerraClear, Appoints Devin Lammers as New CEO

"Devin's proven track record in AgTech and his passion for innovation make him the ideal person to lead TerraClear into the future." - Brent Frei, TerraClear Founder & Chairman Post this

Prior to FBN, Mr. Lammers was a Principal at Parthenon-EY, where he led numerous projects in the technology and industrials practice. He also has experience building early-stage companies and hails from a multi-generational farming and ranching family in South Dakota. Mr. Lammers holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Business. He is based in Boulder, CO.

"I am incredibly excited to join the TerraClear team," said Mr. Lammers. "The company's technological capabilities, vertically integrated service model, and relatively uncontested market entry point present a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with the team to engage farmers, grow recurring revenue, and explore strategic partnerships as we advance TerraClear's leadership in the AgTech space."

Brent Frei, TerraClear's outgoing CEO, will retain the role of Board Chair and will remain actively involved in the company, supporting Mr. Lammers and ensuring a smooth transition. Mr. Frei also expressed his confidence in Mr. Lammers' leadership, stating, "Devin's proven track record in AgTech and his passion for innovation make him the ideal person to lead TerraClear into the future. I am excited to see the company thrive under his guidance."

The TerraClear board strongly supports the appointment of Mr Lammers, with investor and Board member Matt Mcllwain, a partner at Madrona Ventures, stating, "Devin is a great addition to this compelling team that blends a deep understanding of the agricultural world and technology expertise offering the next generation of innovation to farmers and key partners. We are really looking forward to partnering with Devin, Brent, and the Terraclear team during this exciting phase of growth."

About TerraClear

TerraClear frees farmers from the worst jobs on the farm. Founded in 2017, TerraClear integrates computer vision, artificial intelligence, and robotics to automate what many consider the most frustrating problem in agriculture—rock removal. Impacting hundreds of millions of acres around the world, TerraClear is transforming this manual and slow task into state-of-the-art solutions that work for every farmer. TerraClear's diverse team of farmers, engineers, and business leaders is passionate about solving the labor crisis in agriculture one painful job at a time.

Steve Brown, TerraClear Inc., [email protected], www.terraclear.com

