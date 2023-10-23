Leading Alienated Child Trauma Expert Unveils the Truth Behind Silent Epidemic of Child Abuse

Lisa Goodpaster shares her own personal story and urges parents and professionals to take action

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The child of a divorced home, Lisa Goodpaster found herself feeling like a sacrificial lamb in her childhood; unprotected, sad, and lonely, as a result of her parent's inability to co-parent and leaving her to be mistreated by her stepmom. In her new book, "Alienated: When Parents Won't Parent," she breaks down the system of abuse that she suffered, bringing awareness to the long-term damage that can happen to children of parental alienation.

"Every four seconds, a child loses a parent to false accusations and parental alienation. Every six days, a child dies in the United States due to high conflict divorce and custody cases. Currently, there are 35 countries that are fighting this silent epidemic," Goodpaster said. "This book dives deep into the mind of an evil stepmother. The evidence she used to erase my parents is used in the book to educate and bring awareness to things that parents should never do."

In "Alienated," Goodpaster details the survival patterns that she developed to cope with her hostile environment and explains how parental alienation affected her personal growth and how she overcame it. By sharing her story, she wants to help others understand just what parental alienation is and to sound the alarm to both parents and professionals to help stop this plague of child abuse.

"My mind was held hostage, I felt broken on the inside, and I was left with over 20 different physical symptoms from the toll it took on my mind and body," Goodpaster said. "Once I found my alienator's journal, her script of lies, I was finally able to prove my abuse to others. Understanding that millions of kids survive this in silence, that they have to grow up in this wasteland of chaos and uncertainty like I had, set me on course to where I am today."

By teaching readers the consequences of divorce and poor parenting and the dangers of parental alienation, Goodpaster hopes to clear the way for other survivors to come forward about their abuse and for the adults in these children's lives to step up and help them.

"Alienated: When Parents Won't Parent"

By Lisa Goodpaster

About the author

Lisa Goodpaster has an ability to connect and inspire, while creating a safe space for anyone struggling to understand children who have been alienated. She is a motivational speaker who helps families and professionals understand the complex issues that arise. Her more than two thousand hours of her own trauma therapy, along with her experience, make her the most sought after alienated child trauma-informed expert in the world. To learn more, please visit Facebook, Instagram, or http://www.thestephoodproject.org.

