Leading Association Technology & Integration Consultant AMS Geek to Again Sponsor & Exhibit at ASAE Annual Meeting 2024 in Cleveland

"Data portability and data connectivity across your AMS tech stack isn't reserved for the big associations anymore, we work with everyone" Post this

"We're excited to showcase our latest Data Sangria updates at the ASAE Annual Meeting and share stories about all of the incredible consulting work our teams have executed on in the past year. We're a premier platform for association professionals seeking cutting-edge solutions to drive their organizations forward. Data portability and data connectivity across your AMS tech stack isn't reserved for the big associations anymore, we work with everyone," said Benjamin Muscolino, CEO and Founder of AMS Geek. "Our team is passionate about helping associations harness the power of technology to achieve their strategic goals and improve member experiences. Our clients want to leave the world better than they found it, and it's such a privilege to play some small part in that thousands of times over in so many industries that our clients serve and lead."

In addition to having corner-booth #626, AMS Geek is excited to co-sponsor a networking party referred to by many as the Association Success Crew's Annual Happy Hour Party 2024 alongside other prominent industry partners like Adage Technologies, Cvent, US Transaction Corp, Proximo, and Prop Fuel, just to name a few. This exclusive event, set for Sunday, August 11th at Southern Tier Brewery Cleveland located at 811 Prospect Avenue East #Ste. E Cleveland, OH 44115, will offer attendees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with peers, share insights, and foster meaningful collaborations in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. Guests will enjoy a night of engaging conversations, delightful refreshments, and memorable entertainment, and is open to all ASAE Annual attendees wearing a badge!

The ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition serves as a cornerstone for professional development and knowledge sharing within the association community. With a comprehensive program of educational sessions, keynote speeches, and expert panels, the event provides attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of association management.

AMS Geek invites all conference participants to visit their booth #626 for personalized consultations and to discover how their consulting team and innovative technology solutions can address specific challenges faced by associations today. Interested attendees are encouraged to schedule a meeting with the AMS Geek team by contacting [email protected].

About AMS Geek

AMS Geek is a premier agency specializing in association management systems consulting. They provide expert guidance, support, and implementation services to help associations optimize their use of technology and streamline operations. AMS Geek's team of professionals is dedicated to ensuring that associations can leverage the full potential of their AMS solutions.

About Data Sangria

Data Sangria is the leading iPaaS solution for associations, specializing in powering integrations between association management systems. With a focus on data portability and connectivity, Data Sangria offers a no-code platform that ensures ease of use and provides actionable insights, helping associations maintain a healthy database and avoid data integrity issues.

About AssociationWire

AssociationWire is a Virginia holding company that includes AMS Geek, Data Sangria, AMS Jobs, Turf Republic and 7amCyber, wholly owned by founder Benjamin Muscolino. At AssociationWire.com you can subscribe to an industry leading source of news, insights, and resources for the association community through its AI newsletter. Their mission is to support the growth and success of associations through times of digital change while empowering customers to leverage technology to achieve their goals and pursue their missions.

For more information, www.amsgeek.com

Media Contact

Brett Dangle, AMS Geek, 1 407-860-8786, [email protected], https://www.amsgeek.com/

Benjamin Muscolino, AssociationWire LLC, 1 585-766-9681, [email protected], https://www.amsgeek.com/

SOURCE AMS Geek