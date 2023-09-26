Leading Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Stong, Selected as an Instructor at Upcoming Elite Deep Plane Facelift Course in Miami

Renowned facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Stong, will serve as a clinical instructor with the purpose of promoting and teaching the world's most advanced facelift technique, the extended deep plane facelift. The inaugural seminar will be held in Miami, FL, and is organized by Dr. Andrew Jacono, a leading authority in the field.

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Benjamin Stong is a highly-respected Atlanta area facial plastic surgeon, and his elite training, experience and talent generate superior outcomes for patients in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic surgery. As a trusted protégé of Dr. Jacono, Dr. Stong's expertise and innovative approach to facial rejuvenation have earned him this esteemed opportunity. He will join the clinical faculty to impart his knowledge and experience with the advanced extended deep plane facelift technique. His inclusion as a course instructor further solidifies his reputation as a chief expert in this advanced procedure, The extended deep plane facelift, pioneered by Dr. Jacono, offers unparalleled results in facial rejuvenation. By accessing the deeper layers of the face, this innovative technique provides natural-looking, long-lasting results with minimal scarring. Surgeons attending the course have the unique chance to learn from two of the most respected experts in this type of plastic surgery. The course, scheduled to take place in Miami on December 8th and 9th, 2023, will feature a live cadaver dissection course to teach advanced surgical concepts and techniques, and participants will gain valuable insight into the latest innovations in facial rejuvenation and refine their surgical skills.