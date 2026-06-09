Leading Authorities Adds 8 New Event Keynote Speakers to Its Roster

Leading Authorities, Inc. added eight new keynote speakers to its roster, with diverse expertise spanning politics, business, investigative journalism and innovation. This growth gives event managers and business leaders a broader, more diverse pool of talent to choose from.

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Authorities, Inc. has expanded its keynote speaker roster with eight new additions. This endeavor reinforces its position as a leading destination for event planners seeking a keynote speaker for their next event. The new signings represent expertise in political strategy, artificial intelligence (AI) and organizational leadership, which broadens the bureau's appeal across event formats and audiences.

Who Are Leading Authorities' Newest Keynote Speakers?

The eight newest additions to the Leading Authorities keynote speaker roster bring firsthand experience across some of today's most in-demand topics and industries:

Shermichael Singleton: CNN Political Commentator and political strategist known for sharp, accessible political analysis.

Jon McNeill: Former COO of Lyft and former President of Tesla, now CEO of DVx Ventures.

Dasha Burns: White House Bureau Chief and Chief Correspondent for POLITICO Playbook.

Mandy Harvey: Deaf singer-songwriter and America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner.

Vinh Nguyen: Former NSA Chief Responsible AI Officer and Senior Technical Advisor at a leading frontier AI lab.

Kirk Bado: Editor of The Hotline and political analyst.

Royal Ramey: Wildland firefighter and founder of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program.

Tripp Crosby: Creative strategist, comedic filmmaker and viral content creator.

What Makes Leading Authorities the Right Place to Find a Keynote Speaker for Events?

Leading Authorities takes a consultative approach to the speaker search that exceeds matching clients with available talent based on fee ranges. The bureau works with event planners to understand how they want their audiences to feel and what resonates with similar clients right now. That depth of context leads to more precise, confident speaker selections.

The bureau also manages the logistical side of speaker engagements, including travel arrangements and promotional materials. Event planners can bundle enhancements, like meet-and-greets and book bundles, into their packages to create more memorable experiences for attendees. For event managers and business leaders ready to find a keynote speaker, Leading Authorities provides the talent and support to make the process seamless.

About Leading Authorities, Inc.

Leading Authorities is a Washington, D.C.-based speaker bureau dedicated to helping organizations find the right keynote speaker for their most important events. It draws on in-depth knowledge of event trends and audience preferences to give speaker recommendations that go beyond availability and fee range. From speaker logistics to specialty event packages, Leading Authorities manages the details that help events succeed.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Leading Authorities, Inc., 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.leadingauthorities.com/

SOURCE Leading Authorities, Inc.