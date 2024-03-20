Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR, Announces 2024 Officers, and Board of Directors

The Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR), the leading automotive IT standards organization, announced the election of its 2024 Board of Directors and Officers. The Board consists of three representatives elected from its membership of technology providers, three from its membership of dealers and dealer associations, and three from its membership of automotive manufacturers.

MCLEAN, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR), the leading automotive IT standards organization, announced the election of its 2024 Board of Directors and Officers. The Board consists of three representatives elected from its membership of technology providers, three from its membership of dealers and dealer associations, and three from its membership of automotive manufacturers.

The 2024 Board of Directors consists of: JP Garvey, Dealer Principal of the Garvey Automotive Group, Phil Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Motive Retail, John Reed, Solutions Leader for the Manufacturing and Mobility Industries at Microsoft, Shawn Leibold, Director of Industry Relations for Reynolds and Reynolds, Dan Ruddy, Vice President of Industry Relations for the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), Erik Day, Chief Financial Officer of Warren Henry Auto Group, Gautam Mazumdar, Senior Manager of Sales and Dealer Experience at Nissan North America, Eban Thomas, IT Fellow and Chief Digital Architect at General Motors, and Anders Puwanant, Head of APIs and Integration Frameworks at Volvo Group.

"2024 marks a pivotal moment in the history of STAR as we welcome our new board members, each bringing a wealth of expertise and a shared commitment to driving our industry forward", said JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR. "Together we will continue to develop and set the standards that will improve our shared customer experience and further align our dealer, OEM, and provider members".

Elected out of the above-named Board of Directors, STAR's 2024 officers are:

JP Garvey, Chairman

John Reed, Vice Chairman

Phil Taylor, Treasurer

All of STAR's 2024 officers were re-elected for an annual term after completing a special six-month term that began in the summer of 2023. Officer elections are held annually once that year's Board of Directors is installed.

STAR holds its Board of Director elections as part of its annual General Session meeting just before the NADA conference and expo starts. Each member of the Board serves a rolling three-year term. This provides one open slot for a new OEM, dealer representative, and technology provider to be elected to the Board each year. Elections are competitive- with only those member organizations which are in good financial standing allowed to vote or run for a seat on the Board.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

Media Relations:

Peyton Hoffman

CP Consulting Group

[email protected]

(757) 748-4533 (cell)

SOURCE STAR Standard