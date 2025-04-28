Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR, Announces 2025 Board of Directors

"This year's Board is composed of a robust returning lineup of seasoned directors as well as the welcome addition of Brendan Ayers from Amazon Web Services. The organization is better positioned than ever to lead the way in automotive standards," noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR. Post this

"This year's Board is composed of a robust returning lineup of seasoned directors as well as the welcome addition of Brendan Ayers from Amazon Web Services. In addition, with veteran Director Anders Puwanant from Volvo Construction Equipment serving as STAR's Vice Chairman of Technology, the organization is better positioned than ever to lead the way in automotive standards," noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of Garvey Automotive Group.

STAR's 2025 officers are:

JP Garvey, Chairman

John Reed, Vice Chairman

Phil Taylor, Treasurer

All of STAR's officers served in 2024 and were re-elected for the 2025 annual term. Officer elections are held annually once that year's Board of Directors is installed. 2025 Board elections were delayed due to the inclement weather affecting STAR's 2025 General Session and NADA.

STAR typically holds its Board of Director elections as part of its annual General Session meeting just before the NADA conference and expo starts. Each member of the Board serves a rolling three-year term. This provides open slots for one representative from each of the following classifications to be elected to the Board each year: OEMs, dealers, and technology providers. Elections are competitive- only those member organizations in good financial standing allowed to vote or run for a seat on the Board. Associate members, conversely, are non-voting members and therefore ineligible to run or vote for STAR's Board of Directors. While elections are confidential, the Board meetings themselves are open to all STAR members, who are encouraged to attend to learn more about STAR's priorities and procedures.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, STAR Standard, 1 7577484533, [email protected], www.starstandard.org

SOURCE STAR Standard