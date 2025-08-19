Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR, Announces New Executive Director

"I am honored to step into the role of Executive Director at STAR," said Steve Zadoorian. "The automotive industry is at a pivotal point: one where data interoperability, security, and collaboration across OEMs and dealers are essential to driving meaningful progress." Post this

Steve brings a strong background in operations management and rapid SaaS growth to STAR, at a time when the organization is accelerating its standards output for the automotive industry. Joining STAR with over twenty-nine years of retail automotive operations experience, Steve is most widely known for his tenure at Auto/Mate, where he served for twenty-five years across various roles, including Chief Information Officer and Chief Customer Officer. Most recently, his work has focused on providing companies with strategic direction, product development, and operational process enhancement through SMZ Consulting, LLC.

"I am honored to step into the role of Executive Director at STAR," said Steve Zadoorian. "The automotive industry is at a pivotal point: one where data interoperability, security, and collaboration across OEMs and dealers are essential to driving meaningful progress. STAR has a long-standing reputation for establishing open, non-proprietary standards that support this mission—and I believe our role will only grow more critical in the years ahead.

My vision for STAR is to serve as a catalyst for digital transformation across the automotive ecosystem—making it easier for companies to connect, innovate, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through standardized data and seamless integration.

On a personal note, I've worked alongside many STAR members over the years and have deep respect for the organization's commitment to the industry. I'm excited to build on that foundation, listen closely, and help chart the path forward—together."

Steve's relationship with STAR dates to its formative days, where he worked alongside staff members to develop STAR's initial standards for automotive. It is this unique historical knowledge and passion for automotive standards that made him such a clear front-runner for the role.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

