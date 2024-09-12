Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR, Releases STAR XML BOD Updates for Retail Delivery, Vehicle Sales, Pricing and Service

The Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR), automotive's leading IT standards organization, announced the public release of the STAR XML Version 6.2.4 schema repository. This release contains 36 newly refactored Business Object Documents in the areas of: Retail Delivery Report, Standard Codes, Vehicle Invoice, Vehicle Order, Vehicle Price List, Vehicle Shipment, Vehicle Specifications, and Dealer Support Case.
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR), automotive's leading IT standards organization, announced the public release of the STAR XML Version 6.2.4 schema repository. This release contains 36 newly refactored Business Object Documents in the areas of: Retail Delivery Report, Standard Codes, Vehicle Invoice, Vehicle Order, Vehicle Price List, Vehicle Shipment, Vehicle Specifications, and Dealer Support Case.
"With these latest additions to STAR6, STAR continues the modernization of its XML standard, which makes up the backbone of the retail integration offering of many leading OEMs and DSPs," noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal for Garvey Auto Group. "We expect these improved and easier-to-use BODs will enable members to further reduce lead time in new service development and make the maintenance of retail integration service offerings more effective in both finance and telematics."
STAR is the singular automotive association focused on interoperability across the industry. Comprised of automotive dealers, manufacturers, technology providers, and the National Automotive Dealers Association, STAR is uniquely positioned as the most effective way for the industry to collaborate. Its members spend significant time and focus on data security, AI, FTC compliance and regulations, alongside its foundational XML work for dealership Sales, Service and Parts.
As with all of STAR's standards, this launch is the result of collaborative efforts and best practices across STAR's members - OEM executives, retail automotive Dealer Principals, representatives from the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA), and leading technology providers. The latest version of the STAR6 XML is now available for download to businesses worldwide. To learn more, visit starstandard.org.
About STAR
Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.
