Leading Aviation Safety Auditors Align to Champion Upset Training to Combat Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I)

"It's an incredible honor for APS to harmonize solutions with these amazing auditors. Joining forces to enhance aviation safety through risk management is a testament to our collective dedication to the aviation community."

For those attending NBAA-BACE 2023, visit the APS booth C9439 in the central hall to discover more about the turnkey UPRT solutions and auditors associated with this groundbreaking announcement. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary Virtual Reality UPRT session featuring LOC-I risks related to circle-to-land approaches, offering a firsthand experience of EPIC-S2TM UPRT's relevance, power, and effectiveness.

About the Safety Auditors:

Meet the leaders below live 'on-demand' at the recent 2023 UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots Worldwide at bit.ly/smsauditoruprt

Wyvern LTD: A global leader in aviation safety auditing and consulting. More about Wyvern LTD at wyvernltd.com

Safety Operating Systems (SOS): A comprehensive aviation consulting firm specializing in Emergency Response and Safety Audits. More about SOS at safeopsys.com

Aviation Safety Compliance (ASC): A beacon in aviation safety consulting for commercial and corporate aircraft operations. More about ASC at avsafetycompliance.com

Aviation Safety Solutions (AvSafety): Dedicated to building safety-grounded world-class organizations. More about AvSafety at avsafetysolutions.com

About Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

APS is a global leader in aviation safety training, with an exclusive three-decade focus on transformational UPRT solutions uniquely designed for each operator. Trusted by major legacy air carriers, leading flight departments, insurance companies, military/government agencies, flight schools, and professional pilot owner-operators, APS is committed to reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) accidents through top-tier UPRT training and resources. More at apstraining.com

