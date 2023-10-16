Leading Aviation Safety Auditors Align to Champion Upset Training to Combat Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I)

At the NBAA-BACE 2023 event, Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) unveils a groundbreaking collaboration with leading aviation safety auditors, including Wyvern LTD, Safety Operating Systems (SOS), Aviation Safety Compliance (ASC), and Aviation Safety Solutions (AvSafety). Together, they champion comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) programs to combat the aviation industry's primary fatal threat, Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I). This pivotal initiative underscores a united drive to elevate aviation safety.
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At business aviation's premier annual NBAA-BACE 2023 event, Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with top aviation safety auditors, including Wyvern LTD, Safety Operating Systems (SOS), Aviation Safety Compliance (ASC), and Aviation Safety Solutions (AvSafety). This historic alignment comprehensively addresses the aviation industry's primary fatal threat, Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I). Championing the Every Pilot In Control Solution StandardTM (EPIC-S2TM) compliant UPRT programs, this initiative marks a significant stride by Safety Management System (SMS) implementation leaders to enhance operational safety, showcasing the auditors' united front in the face of this challenge. More on EPIC-S2 UPRT at apstraining.com/epic-s2
Paul 'BJ' Ransbury, CEO at APS, emphasizes, "Our mission at APS is clear: 'We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely.' It's an incredible honor for APS to harmonize solutions with these amazing auditors. Joining forces to enhance aviation safety through risk management is a testament to our collective dedication to the aviation community. Our commitment to 'Every Pilot Trained - In Control - All The Time' underscores our aim to equip every operator in the skies with the skills and knowledge to navigate unforeseen challenges. Together, we're unwavering in our dedication to elevate the industry's safety standards, and we're proud to showcase tailored EPIC-S2TM UPRT solutions to mitigate LOC-I risks comprehensively."
For those attending NBAA-BACE 2023, visit the APS booth C9439 in the central hall to discover more about the turnkey UPRT solutions and auditors associated with this groundbreaking announcement. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary Virtual Reality UPRT session featuring LOC-I risks related to circle-to-land approaches, offering a firsthand experience of EPIC-S2TM UPRT's relevance, power, and effectiveness.
About the Safety Auditors:
Meet the leaders below live 'on-demand' at the recent 2023 UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots Worldwide at bit.ly/smsauditoruprt
Wyvern LTD: A global leader in aviation safety auditing and consulting. More about Wyvern LTD at wyvernltd.com
Safety Operating Systems (SOS): A comprehensive aviation consulting firm specializing in Emergency Response and Safety Audits. More about SOS at safeopsys.com
Aviation Safety Compliance (ASC): A beacon in aviation safety consulting for commercial and corporate aircraft operations. More about ASC at avsafetycompliance.com
Aviation Safety Solutions (AvSafety): Dedicated to building safety-grounded world-class organizations. More about AvSafety at avsafetysolutions.com
About Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)
APS is a global leader in aviation safety training, with an exclusive three-decade focus on transformational UPRT solutions uniquely designed for each operator. Trusted by major legacy air carriers, leading flight departments, insurance companies, military/government agencies, flight schools, and professional pilot owner-operators, APS is committed to reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) accidents through top-tier UPRT training and resources. More at apstraining.com
Media Contact
Carey Bryson, Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), 4802791881, [email protected], https://apstraining.com/
SOURCE Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)
