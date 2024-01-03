Leading Biofeedback Instrument Company, Thought Technology Ltd., Enters Co-Marketing Agreement with Better Physiology

This approach blends biofeedback techniques with habits that align breathing mechanics with respiratory chemistry, offering users of both systems a more comprehensive approach. Post this

Thought Technology's range of products provides different levels of functionality to suit individual needs. The ProComp Infiniti®, with an 8 channel capacity, is one of the products offered. Another product is the eVu TPS®, which uses a wireless sensor to collect and analyze physiological data and can be used in combination with a companion app.

The CapnoTrainer® GO system is a hardware and software combination that offers personalized breathing education tools based on the principles of behavioral analysis. The software provides both live and recorded physiology readings, which help users identify and modify both good and bad breathing habits. Users can disengage bad habits that compromise their physical and mental competence and learn new ones that promote health and performance.

Based on live real-time feedback of breath-to-breath changes in alveolar CO 2 concentration, the GO provides for learning breathing habits that optimize respiration and its associated acid-base physiology.

Helen Mavros, Director of Sales and Marketing at Thought Technology, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with Better Physiology and the added benefits capnometry offers. She stated, "Adding a biofeedback training component will allow users of the CapnoTrainer® GO device to monitor and train modalities beyond respiration. We are excited to introduce our customer base to the added benefits capnometry offers and to include Better Physiology as one of our partners."

Better Physiology founder, Peter Litchfield commented, "Better Physiology looks forward to working with the world leader in biofeedback technology, Thought Technology, a team of professionals who can bring our new CapnoTrainer technology to the biofeedback community worldwide. Capnography should be a basic modality used by biofeedback and neurofeedback practitioners everywhere."

About Better Physiology

Better Physiology, Ltd. was incorporated in May of 2000. It is a privately held USA Wyoming corporation owned by 52 stockholders from around the world, all of whom subscribe to the Company mission.

The Company was founded based on statistics suggesting that millions of people worldwide suffer with the profound and misunderstood symptoms and deficits of learned dysfunctional breathing habits. Unfortunately, these habits are rarely identified by practitioners, their effects mistakenly attributed to other causes, and their resolutions prescriptive in nature where focus is on symptoms rather than on causes.

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Thought Technology is the world's leading biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturer. Its products are used as an essential part of many therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols in over 85 countries and are used by tens of thousands of clinicians in thousands of medical institutions.

Always supportive of new research and development ideas, Thought Technology Ltd. has encouraged a number of special interest groups and clinicians to create cutting edge applications for its instrumentation. Thought Technology Ltd. equipment is now being used in telemedicine, web-based monitoring and biofeedback, sports training, research in human-machine interface, physiology-driven multimedia environments and virtual reality. Constantly striving to improve the quality of the products and services, TTL has obtained, and maintains, ISO 13485, and CE certification for the organization and products.

