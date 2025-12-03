Leading Boston Plastic Surgeons Report Growing Shift to Subfascial Breast Augmentation

Boston's Top Breast Augmentation Practice, Longwood Plastic Surgery, Offers Advanced Subfascial Placement Method

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longwood Plastic Surgery, a premier plastic surgery practice in Boston, is at the forefront of an important evolution in breast augmentation techniques. Their team of board-certified plastic surgeons has observed a significant shift from traditional submuscular (below-the-muscle) implant placement to the innovative subfascial approach.

The Longwood Plastic Surgery team has found that this advanced technique results in a faster recovery and less discomfort. Unlike some older techniques, it also causes no lasting changes to the pectoral muscles.

"We're seeing more patients who want beautiful, natural-looking results without the extended downtime or movement restrictions," explains the board-certified surgeons at Longwood Plastic Surgery. "The subfascial technique allows us to customize each procedure to the patient's unique anatomy and lifestyle, delivering outcomes that look natural and feel comfortable from day one."

What Is Subfascial Breast Augmentation?

The subfascial technique represents a refined middle ground in breast augmentation. Rather than placing implants fully beneath the pectoralis major muscle (submuscular) or directly behind breast tissue (subglandular), surgeons position the implant beneath the fascia, a supportive connective tissue layer that covers the chest muscle.

This strategic placement provides crucial benefits: Faster, More Comfortable Recovery: Because the pectoralis muscle remains largely undisturbed, patients typically experience significantly less tightness, discomfort, and pain during recovery.

Ideal for Active Lifestyles: For fitness enthusiasts and athletes, subfascial placement eliminates the unwanted shifting or distortion that happens when flexing chest muscles during workouts.

Natural, Beautiful Contours: The fascia provides an additional layer of support that helps camouflage implant edges, particularly in patients with thinner or moderate breast tissue.

Longwood Plastic Surgery is a leading plastic surgery practice serving Boston and the surrounding communities. Their team of experienced, board-certified plastic surgeons is dedicated to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals through advanced surgical techniques and personalized care.

Specializing in breast augmentation, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation, Longwood Plastic Surgery combines surgical excellence with a patient-centered approach to deliver beautiful, natural-looking results.

