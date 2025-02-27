Leading Builders of America and Building Talent Foundation Release a Joint Study to Empower a Future-Ready Workforce in Homebuilding

The Blueprint study provides an excellent roadmap for industry to align the skills of our workforce with technological innovation in building homes. - Ken Gear, CEO of LBA Post this

The study provides strategic recommendations for effective upskilling to key stakeholders, including educators, employers, trade associations, and workforce development organizations. Among the recommendations is repeated, mixed-method, microburst training to enhance the acquisition of new skills. The use of technology to accelerate and sustain learning is also emphasized. Additionally, the study calls for industry-wide, employer-adopted certifications to ensure a consistent standard of skills among workers and highlights the importance of frequent inspections and third-party audits to identify and address areas of continuous skill development in real-time, among many other practical recommendations.

The study also stresses the importance of promoting careers in building trades and expanding training opportunities to groups currently underrepresented in homebuilding, thereby enlarging the talent pipeline. Strong industry-education partnerships and effective apprenticeship programs are crucial for aligning curricula with industry needs and preparing a well-skilled workforce for the future.

Ken Gear, CEO of LBA stated, "LBA member companies are committed to continuous improvement in the quality of homes we build and the investments in training our people. The Blueprint study provides an excellent roadmap for industry to align the skills of our workforce with technological innovation in building homes."

Looking ahead, the study also identifies critical technical skills for leveraging new building technologies deployed on job sites. The installation of new heat pumps and EV charging infrastructure are highlighted as key areas where skill development is necessary.

The benefits of addressing continuous skill development are extensive. Enhanced workforce skills will ensure timely project completions, improving overall project outcomes and efficiency. Ultimately, improving workforce productivity, and the quality of homes built, will lower construction costs, making homes more affordable and homeownership more attainable to more people.

Building Talent Foundation is committed to bringing together stakeholders to strengthen and future-proof the homebuilding workforce. This study is a call to action for industry leaders, educators, policymakers, and community stakeholders to leverage the findings and recommendations of this study and drive significant benefits across the board.

Building Talent Foundation will leverage its extensive network of partners, including employers, educators, community-based organizations, and workforce organizations, to disseminate the study through webinars, tailored presentations, and collaborative initiatives, ensuring the findings and recommendations are implemented across the homebuilding industry.

Together the industry needs to cultivate a highly skilled, efficient, and sustainable workforce. Following the study's recommendations will ensure that the construction industry is well-prepared to meet current demands and future advancements. Workers gain enhanced skills and better job opportunities, employers benefit from a more competent and productive workforce, and educators can tailor their programs to meet real-world requirements. Most importantly, families can look forward to more affordable and high-quality homes. Together, these efforts will support the growth and sustainability of communities everywhere as industry builds homes better, safer, and faster.

You can download and read the study here: http://www.buildingtf.org/blueprint

