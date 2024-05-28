Leading Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Welcomes New Business Litigation Attorney Lawrence Kumarasivan to Los Angeles Office

We are thrilled to add Lawrence to our SLG family. Bringing impressive legal experience and a diverse skillset, Lawrence is going to be a tremendous asset to our litigation team. Post this

Mr. Kumarasivan's practice will focus on general business legal disputes, such as shareholder conflicts, contract breaches, real estate issues, and intellectual property litigation. His meticulous approach to navigating intricate legal challenges aligns with SLG's dedication to delivering tailored solutions that meet client needs.

Before joining the business litigation team at Structure Law Group, Mr. Kumarasivan gained significant trial experience at the Inglewood City Attorney's Office and Solano County District Attorney's Office, effectively managing cases through trial to verdict.

"I am so excited to be joining a firm full of talented attorneys and to be serving its clientele." said Mr. Kumarasivan.

Mr. Kumarasivan's transition from criminal law to business litigation is marked by a continuous thread of dedication and success in the courtroom, having successfully led numerous jury trials to verdict. His strategic legal insights are complemented by his academic background, holding a J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law and an undergraduate degree from UCLA.

Mr. Kumarasivan can be reached at [email protected] or at (310) 818-7500.

About Structure Law Group, LLP:

Structure Law Group, LLP is a prominent business law firm serving a global client base. With strategically located offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, the firm delivers high-quality legal services to businesses across a range of industries and sizes. Committed to providing innovative strategies and cost-effective solutions, the firm offers comprehensive services that include business litigation, employment law, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, commercial real estate, and more.

Practice Areas Include:

AI & Web3

Business Transactions

Business Litigation

Construction Contracting & Payment Claims

Corporations

Debtor & Creditor Rights

E-Commerce

Employment

Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation

Litigation Limited Liability Companies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Real Estate

Start-ups & Financing

Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property

OUR LOCATIONS:

Austin, Texas Office:

7600 Burnet Road

Suite 515

Austin, TX 78757

Phone: (512) 881-7500

Los Angeles Office:

1801 Century Park E #475

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Phone: (310) 818-7500

Silicon Valley Office:

1754 Technology Drive

Suite 135

San Jose, CA 95110

Phone: (408) 441-7500

For more information about the legal services offered at Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (408) 441-7500 or visit http://www.structurelaw.com.

For more information about business law careers at Structure Law Group, LLP, please visit https://www.structurelaw.com/careers.

