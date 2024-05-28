Leading Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Welcomes New Business Litigation Attorney Lawrence Kumarasivan to Los Angeles Office

Structure Law Group, LLP, Expands Litigation Team in Los Angeles with New Attorney Lawrence Kumarasivan
LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP, a premier full-service business law firm with offices in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Austin, is pleased to announce Lawrence Kumarasivan as the newest member of its Los Angeles business litigation team. With a proven prosecution, Mr. Kumarasivan is set to enhance the firm's rapidly growing litigation team.
"We are thrilled to add Lawrence to our SLG family. Bringing impressive legal experience and a diverse skillset, Lawrence is going to be a tremendous asset to our litigation team. We look forward to working alongside Lawrence as we continue to deliver top-grade representation to all our business clients across the globe." said Attorney Dona Abdo.
Mr. Kumarasivan's practice will focus on general business legal disputes, such as shareholder conflicts, contract breaches, real estate issues, and intellectual property litigation. His meticulous approach to navigating intricate legal challenges aligns with SLG's dedication to delivering tailored solutions that meet client needs.
Before joining the business litigation team at Structure Law Group, Mr. Kumarasivan gained significant trial experience at the Inglewood City Attorney's Office and Solano County District Attorney's Office, effectively managing cases through trial to verdict.
"I am so excited to be joining a firm full of talented attorneys and to be serving its clientele." said Mr. Kumarasivan.
Mr. Kumarasivan's transition from criminal law to business litigation is marked by a continuous thread of dedication and success in the courtroom, having successfully led numerous jury trials to verdict. His strategic legal insights are complemented by his academic background, holding a J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law and an undergraduate degree from UCLA.
Mr. Kumarasivan can be reached at [email protected] or at (310) 818-7500.
About Structure Law Group, LLP:
Structure Law Group, LLP is a prominent business law firm serving a global client base. With strategically located offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, the firm delivers high-quality legal services to businesses across a range of industries and sizes. Committed to providing innovative strategies and cost-effective solutions, the firm offers comprehensive services that include business litigation, employment law, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, commercial real estate, and more.
Practice Areas Include:
- AI & Web3
- Business Transactions
- Business Litigation
- Construction Contracting & Payment Claims
- Corporations
- Debtor & Creditor Rights
- E-Commerce
- Employment
- Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation
- Limited Liability Companies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Real Estate
- Start-ups & Financing
- Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property
OUR LOCATIONS:
Austin, Texas Office:
7600 Burnet Road
Suite 515
Austin, TX 78757
Phone: (512) 881-7500
Los Angeles Office:
1801 Century Park E #475
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Phone: (310) 818-7500
Silicon Valley Office:
1754 Technology Drive
Suite 135
San Jose, CA 95110
Phone: (408) 441-7500
For more information about the legal services offered at Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (408) 441-7500 or visit http://www.structurelaw.com.
For more information about business law careers at Structure Law Group, LLP, please visit https://www.structurelaw.com/careers.
Media Contact
Ashley Gallardo, Structure Law Group, LLP, 1 408-441-7500, [email protected], Structure Law Group, LLP
SOURCE Structure Law Group, LLP
Share this article