Leading Civil Engineering Design Software Delivers 50% Faster Results

CivilGEO's GeoHECRAS outperformed several industry competitors and was ranked #1 in the Best Civil Engineering Design Software category on G2. GeoHECRAS also placed among the Top 50 CAD & PLM Products in the G2's 2024 Best Software Awards. GeoHECRAS received an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on feedback from over 200 user reviews, firmly establishing its standing as a top choice. CivilGEO's GeoHECHMS secured the #2 position in the Top Civil Engineering Design Software category.

"CivilGEO's GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS software have helped us eliminate the barriers associated with large and complex flood studies and watershed modeling projects. One of their most unique offerings was the training by their technical support that has helped us seamlessly implement the software into our operational workflow," said Matthew D. Gramza, Vice President - Corporate Water Resources Lead at Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc.

CivilGEO's automated engineering workflows help civil engineers save more than 50% of their project engineering time. To learn more about CivilGEO software products, click here.

About CivilGEO, Inc.:

CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

