Leading Colocation Services Company Achieves 13% Increase in New Customer Growth for Private Cloud Hosting in the First Half of 2024

"COVID was a paradigm shift for cloud computing that saw most enterprises push workloads into public cloud services. What we're seeing now is the next evolution in cloud where enterprises are migrating some of those workloads to achieve improved security, cost, or performance. Hybrid and multi cloud strategies are the new norm. No everything belongs in public cloud. Some needs to be in private cloud, some on prem, and some colocated. It depends on a variety of factors," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. " We are thrilled to see such significant private cloud growth in the first half of 2024 and are excited to continue our momentum in the second half of the year. Our new partnerships with JSA and expansion into Broadcom Advantage will enable us to provide even more value to our customers and further solidify our position as a leader in the hybrid cloud space."

Opus Interactive's cloud and colocaton solutions enable businesses to seamlessly integrate and manage their workloads across multiple cloud providers and types, including private cloud offerings and public cloud (AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud). With a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization, Opus Interactive's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of each business.

About Opus Interactive

Opus Interactive helps customers reduce costs and optimize resources with tailored cloud hosting and colocation solutions. Our mission is to build trusted results that pave the way for sustainable IT and the next generation of technology builders.

Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for delivering hosting solutions that meet enterprise requirements for compliance, performance, security, and cost. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leaders and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, the woman-owned cloud provider offers:

Opus is a Premier Member and Broadcom VMware Whitelist Provider within the Advantage Program. An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and SSAE 18 SOC 2 compliance, the WBENC certified company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia – with partner expansion availability in over 30 regions within the United States.

Proudly supporting: Sustainable IT, STEM, Women in Tech, and Digital Inclusion.

