Leading Concrete Manufacturing Company to Build U.S. Headquarters in Kerrville, Texas

"The company's operations are estimated to add $58 million and hundreds of jobs to the local economy. Its economic impact will be felt for years to come, especially as it pertains to the region's supply chain and local economy," said Gilberto Salinas, executive director of the Kerr EDC.

AAC provides benefits over traditional building methods, including speed of construction, thermal and acoustic abilities, resistance to pests and mold, and superior fire ratings. Megaacrete will produce AAC thin panels ranging from four to 10 feet long and available in two, three, and four-inch thicknesses. The Kerrville headquarters will house corporate offices, a training center and an advanced manufacturing facility allowing vendors to experience the advantages of building with AAC.

Litecrete, a 30-year-old steel fabrication company, is owned by Mexico's Zambrano family, a founding member of CEMEX, the third-largest cement/concrete company in the world. Aercon, owned by the Herb family, has been an industry leader in AAC production since 2002, boasting American-made products with exceptional thermal and acoustic properties and fire-resistant capabilities.

"Partnering with the Herb family and Aercon will provide the AAC industry in the USA the technical, operative and economic support needed to position the AAC thin panels as a mainstream solution to mainstream solution to sustainable and energy-efficient construction practices," said Megaacrete co-owner Bernardo Zambrano. "Megaacrete will set the standard for AAC production in the U.S. and North America for production quality and customer service."

"I am delighted that the Zambrano and Herb families have chosen Kerrville for their company expansion," Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner said. "The partnership between Megaacrete and Kerrville is strong due to our shared commitment to family values. We look forward to the long-lasting partnership that's to come!"

Megaacrete will operate primarily in the Midwest and western United States. To learn more, visit https://megaacrete.com/.

About Kerr Economic Development Corporation

The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KerrEDC) is dedicated to fostering economic growth and prosperity in Kerrville, Texas. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs, KerrEDC addresses the unique challenges facing the community and promotes sustainable development for the benefit of all residents. https://kerredc.com/

About Megaacrete

Megaacrete LLC is a joint venture between Litecrete SA de CV and Aercon LLC, aiming to redefine the AAC industry in North America through innovative, high-quality thin panels for various applications. To learn more, visit https://megaacrete.com/.

