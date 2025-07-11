Leading Crisis Communications Firm Red Banyan Announces Promotion of Hanna Morgan to Associate Account Manager

Leading Crisis Communications firm Red Banyan has promoted Hanna Morgan to Associate Account Manager. In her new role, Morgan will take on expanded responsibilities in managing client relationships and overseeing high-impact projects.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a leading crisis communications firm, today announced the promotion of Hanna Morgan to Associate Account Manager. In her new role, Morgan will take on greater responsibilities in client management, project oversight, and campaign execution.
"Hanna has consistently demonstrated a sharp strategic mind, and a deep commitment to delivering results for our clients," said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "Her promotion is well-deserved and a reflection of the value she brings to the team every day."
Since joining the firm last year, Morgan has played a key role in supporting high-stakes crisis response and strategic communications efforts for Red Banyan's clientele across various industries. Her contributions include navigating a wide range of complex engagements, and the development of stakeholder communication plans, media relations initiatives, and litigation support.
"I'm excited to take on this new role and grateful for the trust from our leadership," said Morgan. "It's rewarding to be part of a team that shows up every day for our clients when it matters most."
Morgan holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Findlay and an MBA from Ohio University. Prior to joining Red Banyan, she worked at a Columbus-based marketing agency, serving as a primary liaison between clients and creative teams.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a globally recognized public relations firm specializing in solving complex, highly sensitive, and mission-critical challenges. With expertise in crisis communications, strategic communications, corporate public relations, government relations, legal PR, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers a strategy-driven, integrated approach. Learn more at: https://redbanyan.com.
Media Contact
James DeMarco, Red Banyan, 855-277-6333, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/
SOURCE Red Banyan
