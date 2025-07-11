Leading Crisis Communications Firm Red Banyan Announces Promotion of Hanna Morgan to Associate Account Manager

Leading Crisis Communications firm Red Banyan has promoted Hanna Morgan to Associate Account Manager. In her new role, Morgan will take on expanded responsibilities in managing client relationships and overseeing high-impact projects.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a leading crisis communications firm, today announced the promotion of Hanna Morgan to Associate Account Manager. In her new role, Morgan will take on greater responsibilities in client management, project oversight, and campaign execution.

"Hanna has consistently demonstrated a sharp strategic mind, and a deep commitment to delivering results for our clients," said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "Her promotion is well-deserved and a reflection of the value she brings to the team every day."