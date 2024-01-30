Leading Crunch Fitness Franchisee, CR Fitness Holdings, Introduces Innovative Employee Incentive: The Getaway Grant

"We believe that our employees are the backbone of our success, and it's crucial to ensure they are not only at their best professionally but also enjoy a healthy work-life balance," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale. Post this

The Getaway Grant is designed to motivate employees who have been employed at CR Fitness Holdings a year or longer, to plan and take a vacation, providing an additional financial boost of $1,000 to support their travel and leisure expenses. By incorporating this employee advantage, CR Fitness Holdings aims to foster a workplace culture that values and prioritizes the physical and mental well-being of its team members.

CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness sector. The CR Fitness Holdings team currently operates 61 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas with plans to have 100 gyms open by 2026.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. It is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. Visit http://www.Crunch.com for more information.

