Leading Crunch Franchise Announces Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting For Its 58th Gym Location in Marietta Georgia

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Marietta," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Marietta features top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, a Training Hub, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms, among other amenities.

The CR Fitness team, led by industry giants Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, boasts a collective experience of over 150 years in the fitness realm. Today, the CR Fitness family manages 57 Crunch Fitness locations, spanning across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. The upcoming debut of Crunch Marietta as CR Fitness' location #58, will be the 12th Crunch Fitness location to open in the Atlanta region, marking a significant addition. This expansion not only brings a new fitness destination but also contributes to creating more employment opportunities.

To kickstart the festivities and provide our community with a preview of what's to come, Crunch Marietta will host a "Sneak Peek Sip Sip" event on Thursday, October 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Crunch Fitness invites all to join in the festivities and begin your journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC., 813-601-7471, [email protected], crunch.com

