Leading Crunch Franchise Announces Grand Opening For Its 59th Gym Location in Wesley Chapel

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Wesley Chapel," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Wesley Chapel features top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, a Training Hub, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms, among other amenities.

The CR Fitness team, led by industry giants Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, boasts a collective experience of over 150 years in the fitness realm.

Today, CR Fitness Holdings operates 61 Crunch Fitness locations, spanning across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Crunch Wesley Chapel will be CR Fitness' 59th location with locations #60 and #61 opening as well on December 27th in Dallas Texas. Crunch Wesley Chapel will be the 21st Crunch Fitness location to open in the Tampa Bay - Sarasota region. This expansion not only brings a new fitness destination but also contributes to creating more employment opportunities.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 435 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC., 813-601-7471, [email protected], crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.