Leading Dental Practice, Torrance Dentistry, is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Torrance Dentistry, a highly esteemed family dental practice, is dedicated to restoring and enhancing smiles for patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Steve Yabuno and Dr. Daniel Yabuno, the clinic employs conservative, cutting-edge procedures to achieve beautiful, long-lasting results.

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torrance Dentistry offers a broad spectrum of services, ensuring that all dental needs are met under one roof. Whether patients require a routine check-up, are considering cosmetic dental procedures or need specialized oral health care, the practice provides exceptional service. With periodontists on staff, advanced treatments are conveniently available in the office, offering a comprehensive and seamless experience. Torrance Dentistry has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist as a direct result of the clinic's commitment to excellence, earning five-star ratings and superior online reviews. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps patients locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. The experienced team at Torrance Dentistry provides full-service dentistry, including preventative and general care, which encompasses routine check-ups, cleanings and comprehensive oral exams to maintain optimal dental health. Cosmetic dentistry services, such as teeth whitening, porcelain veneers and smile makeovers, are available to enhance the appearance of patients' smiles. Restorative dentistry options include dental implants, crowns, bridges, and dentures to restore function and aesthetics. The clinic also provides periodontal therapy, which includes treatment for gum disease, scaling and root planing and advanced periodontal procedures. For patients who experience anxiety, sedation dentistry options are available to ensure a comfortable and stress-free dental experience. Additionally, Torrance Dentistry provides prompt treatment for dental emergencies to alleviate pain and address urgent issues. Utilizing advanced technology and state-of-the-art treatments, the clinic helps patients achieve healthy, balanced and beautiful smiles. Understanding the importance of accessibility, Torrance Dentistry strives to make dental care affordable for all patients. The clinic accepts many insurance plans and offers flexible financing options to ensure that everyone can receive the care they need.