Leading Dentist Leads the Fight Against Illiteracy in Batavia IL

"We can't just sit back and do nothing, said the Dr. Murphy, we have do something about this. These shockingly bad conditions are related to one common denominator, illiteracy. It starts with providing reading materials to youth so they grow up reading! And something workable must be done about it."

Dr. Ronald Murphy has been serving his community for over 15 years with excellent health care services. He has now become a pillar in fighting illiteracy in his own area, and is setting an example for others across the globe.

He agrees with Mr. Pete Osman, CEO of Toys for Tots when he says: "We believe that reading is the most important skill a young child can learn and that e gift of a book along with a toy can make a significant contribution to helping break the cycle of poverty one child at a time."

"I will do what it takes to help every young person in my community. I hope other professionals will come on board and do the same!" – Dr. Murphy

Biography

Dr. Murphy graduated from SIU Dental School in Alton, IL in 2002. He did his undergraduate at Bradley University graduating in 1998. His practice is located in Batavia, IL where he has been practicing since January of 2005. He resides in Batavia with his wife and three young girls. During dental school, Dr. Murphy went to Jamaica on a humanitarian trip where the team of doctors and students performed extractions, cleanings and basic restorative procedures. Furthermore, when he graduated from SUI Dental School, he received an award from The Academy of Operative Dentistry.

He is currently a member of American Dental Association, Illinois Dental Society (http://www.isds.org), Fox Valley Dental Society, Chicago Dental Society, and the Academy of General Dentistry. He has received an award for Top Doc organization in 2011.

Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time within the community. He has been a member of Batavia Rotary since 2005 and severed as Secretary of the club for 2 years. Furthermore, he is member of Batavia Chamber of Commerce and served on Batavia Access Fireworks Committee.

Dr. Murphy likes to spend his free time traveling to warm places. Furthermore, he enjoys deep sea fishing. He is still looking for the blue marlin that got away from him on his honeymoon in 2002. In addition, Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time with his family. The three little girls keep him hopping.

Dr. Murphy listens to patient needs and answers all questions. He enjoys providing quality and personalized health care to each patient.

