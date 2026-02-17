Leading Design Agency, The Workhouse, Rebrands As The Agency of Love And Logic

After More Than Two Decades, Creative Studio Unveils New Brand Identity, Anchored in Human Insight, Cultural Relevance, and Strategy that Delivers Measurable Impact

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agency of Love and Logic introduces its new name and visual identity, reflecting a fresh perspective in today's shifting business environment and cultural landscape while building upon the core principles that have shaped its work for more than two decades. Founded in 2004, the female-led design agency, formerly known as The Workhouse, establishes a renewed focus that reflects how the agency partners with brands and underscores its approach to address the shifting needs of modern brands.

With clients around the world, The Agency of Love and Logic (colloquially known as LOLO) collaborates with restaurant groups, luxury hospitality, wellness and lifestyle brands, as well as technology, financial, and not-for-profit organizations. Across disciplines and industries, the creative studio's design work is united by a commitment to emotional insight, cultural relevance, strategic clarity, and lasting impact.

The agency's new name serves as both a declaration and a framework, capturing its approach to designing brands at the intersection of human connection and business objectives. "Love" reflects the lived experience and cultural resonance, while "logic" represents keen strategy and the functional truths that guide decision-making and performance. Together, these principles define the agency's philosophy of bringing empathy and clarity to the creation of brands, campaigns, and experiences designed to connect and leave a lasting impression. Grounded in logic yet driven by imagination, The Agency of Love and Logic views design not as an object or outcome, but as a dynamic dialogue between brand and audience.

"Our work is a labour of love, rooted in deep listening, empathy, and cultural fluency," said Creative Director and Partner Belle Williams. "We value the emotional bonds design can create, and we seek to understand the personal needs, desires, and beliefs that quietly influence how people perceive and choose brands. Working closely with our clients, we craft strategies that bring together visual, verbal, and symbolic elements to ensure a brand feels timely and relevant. Culture is our most powerful source of inspiration. It informs not only how our work looks, but how it lives, evolves, and performs in the world."

"Our approach is equally guided by logic, with a focus on advancing our partners' business priorities through work that differentiates, builds relevance, and supports growth," said Strategy Director and Partner Rachel Teoh. "We execute each project with a clear understanding of context, with keen industry perspective that is both informed and intelligent, and strategic intent to interpret the brief and its implications. Our goal is to create ideas that are built to last, helping our clients stand apart within an increasingly competitive landscape."

The Agency of Love and Logic specializes in branding, creative and strategic consulting, visual systems and guidelines, art direction, editorial design, environmental and packaging, motion production, UI/UX design, digital marketing, social media strategy & content development. Consciously industry-agnostic, the agency's flagship clients include global hospitality brands such as Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, independent hotel properties including New Orleans' historic Hotel Monteleone, luxury wellness brands such as the five-star resort Sensei and Surface Dermatology, and acclaimed restaurant concepts including The Matheson in Healdsburg and the new e11even for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, for which the agency also oversaw brand strategy for its exclusive MNP's The Pass Social Club. Other client work includes the innovation incubator MaRS Discovery District, Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), and Toronto Pearson International Airport, as well as a special focus on not-for-profit clients, including Choosing Wisely Canada and Covenant House Toronto.

Centered around curiosity, collaboration, and craft, LOLO is committed to an environment where ideas deepen, people grow, and work finds its purpose. Each of its four partners brings a distinct perspective and complementary expertise, contributing to a collective, multidisciplinary approach. With hands-on involvement from senior leadership, The Agency of Love and Logic offers clients deep involvement, thoughtful process, and access to the full breadth of talent across the studio.

