Leading Developer of Net Zero Energy Build Outs to Speak About 2024 Trends in the NZE and BTR Industries

On September 19, 2024, Gorman will be joining ConnectCRE for their 2024 Connect Phoenix Multifamily & SFR Conference, where he will be sharing his industry know-how in the Ownership, Development & Innovation Update panel where he will share first-hand knowledge of the development process as it relates to NZE technologies.

Gorman's extensive background in technology and real estate development, which encompasses site acquisition, design, construction, and financing, has enabled him to build a company that leads the industry in building energy-efficient, tech-savvy, and luxurious residential developments.

MODUS Companies is a Scottsdale-based real estate investment and development company known for its award-winning multifamily projects. Nationally recognized as one of the premier developers of Net Zero Energy (NZE) homes, MODUS creates innovative communities with award-winning, environmentally friendly designs that are located in prominent areas. Conducting extensive market research and gauging future trends to deliver a product of superior design and quality where there is strong market demand, MODUS is able to leverage sustainable and technological advancement in construction to produce energy efficient and environmentally friendly living spaces that generate higher returns for investors.

