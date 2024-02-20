Leading Developer of Net Zero Energy Build Outs to Speak About 2024 Trends in the NZE and BTR Industries

Ed Gorman, Founder of MODUS Companies, to share industry insight at upcoming conferences relating to NZE and BTR developments
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Build-to-Rent (BTR) products solving the issue of attainable housing opportunities for the ever-growing workforce, MODUS Companies – the country's leading developer of Net Zero Energy (NZE) communities – is using their experience to bring smart, eco-friendly designs to market, and Founder Ed Gorman is sharing his insight into trends for the upcoming year.
On March 27th, Bisnow will be hosting their 2024 Phoenix Multifamily Conference that will include a 45-minute panel with a variety of industry experts, which will feature Gorman, alongside John Carlson, President, Mark‑Taylor Residential and Todd Taylor, Managing Director, Wood Partners, to name a few. Together, they will share their expertise and insights in the multifamily development space as it relates to upcoming trends, capital markets and attracting and retaining residents in a competitive market.
On September 19, 2024, Gorman will be joining ConnectCRE for their 2024 Connect Phoenix Multifamily & SFR Conference, where he will be sharing his industry know-how in the Ownership, Development & Innovation Update panel where he will share first-hand knowledge of the development process as it relates to NZE technologies.
Gorman's extensive background in technology and real estate development, which encompasses site acquisition, design, construction, and financing, has enabled him to build a company that leads the industry in building energy-efficient, tech-savvy, and luxurious residential developments.
MODUS Companies is a Scottsdale-based real estate investment and development company known for its award-winning multifamily projects. Nationally recognized as one of the premier developers of Net Zero Energy (NZE) homes, MODUS creates innovative communities with award-winning, environmentally friendly designs that are located in prominent areas. Conducting extensive market research and gauging future trends to deliver a product of superior design and quality where there is strong market demand, MODUS is able to leverage sustainable and technological advancement in construction to produce energy efficient and environmentally friendly living spaces that generate higher returns for investors.
For more information on MODUS Companies, visit www.moduscompanies.com or call 602.421.2221.
Media Contact
Kendra Riley, MODUS Companies, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.moduscompanies.com
SOURCE MODUS Companies
Share this article