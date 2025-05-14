Leading Edge Real Estate Group Expands Alabama Footprint, Strengthens Market Position

"Buyers and sellers can work with any of our agents with confidence and assurance that they are receiving compliant services with maximum protections and transparency." Post this

Leading Edge also welcomes Mary Ann Griffith as Qualifying Broker for The Shoals office. The addition of Mary Ann is a tour de force. She has held a real estate license for 30 years, a broker's license for 12 and is a native of The Shoals. A highly-regarded real estate professional, brokerage leader, custom home builder, top-producing agent and entrepreneur, she has earned numerous recognitions throughout her career and has successfully owned and operated two high-performing brokerages in the North Alabama market.

Mary Ann is excited to embrace a new challenge—helping Leading Edge expand its market share across Alabama and Tennessee:

"I go beyond the office and into the field with my agents. I believe mentorship is one of the most powerful ways to gain critical knowledge and experience—especially when it comes from someone who has already walked the path. I'm looking forward to growing this office, giving back to others and serving my community with excellence."

Alabama, in particular, has been in the national spotlight, with lawmakers reacting quickly to new real estate industry regulations requiring buyers to enter into a legal agreement with an agent before touring a property for sale. In March, the Alabama legislature became the first state to knock down the requirement by signing into law Alabama Act 2025-59.

Leading Edge co-founders and owners, Danny and Charlene Sullivan, explain how their brokerage is at the forefront of bringing transparency and expert client representation to the marketplace following the change:

"Alabama is leading the country in rewriting laws to protect the best interests of buyers and sellers. Buyers are no longer required to enter into a contractual relationship with a real estate agent prior to touring a listed property for sale. New consumer disclosures have been implemented, outlining specifically how brokerages and agents are paid in a transaction, and we are ensuring our agents are well-trained on these disclosures with the most complete and up-to-date forms so they can provide expert representation. Buyers and sellers can work with any of our agents with confidence and assurance that they are receiving compliant services with maximum protections and transparency."

The Shoals office is located in historic downtown Florence, just a few minutes from the banks of the Tennessee River, at 210 E. Tennessee Street, Ste. 106. It joins Leading Edge's other locations in Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville, Fayetteville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Arab, Madison and Fayetteville, Tennessee.

About Leading Edge Real Estate Group

Founded in 2013 by Danny and Charlene Sullivan, Leading Edge Real Estate Group's mission is "Leading the way, using cutting-edge technology to sell your home quickly and effectively while having fun in the process." It is a member of United Real Estate's national network, currently the fastest-growing real estate franchise brand in America. Leading Edge is committed to professionalism and quality and serves the real estate needs of clients throughout North Alabama and Southern & Middle Tennessee.

Media Contact

April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 504-237-3500, [email protected], www.UnitedRealEstate.com

SOURCE Leading Edge Real Estate Group