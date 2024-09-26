Leading Edge Real Estate Group Expands Operations in Southern Middle Tennessee

"This partnership allows us to leverage Leading Edge's cutting-edge marketing tools, advanced technology platforms, and an extensive network of contacts while maintaining our personalized attention and local market expertise we are known for." Post this

The union expands professional development opportunities for Burt & Co.'s Agents and clients. Founder and owner of Burt & Co. Southern Real Estate, Melissa Burt, explains, "Our merger brings more than just a name change — it's an exciting opportunity for growth that will benefit everyone we serve. With the combined expertise and resources of our two teams, we are better equipped to help our clients navigate the complexities of today's real estate market.

This partnership allows us to leverage Leading Edge's cutting-edge marketing tools, advanced technology platforms, and an extensive network of contacts while maintaining the personalized attention and local market expertise that Burt & Co. is known for. Our clients will now have access to a wider range of listings, enhanced market insights, and the best-in-class real estate tools available in the industry."

Danny Sullivan, founder of Leading Edge, elaborated, "With our joining of forces, we all become stronger. Collectively, Leading Edge is now home to more than 300 Agents servicing clients across all of Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. With that, we're creating more Agent referral opportunities and collectively becoming a stronger team and competitor in the markets that we service. I'm excited to share our vast array of tools, technology, and training, combined with our low-fee, transaction-based Agent compensation with our new team members. This new growth through our merger with Burt & Co. continues to demonstrate that Leading Edge is a powerhouse in our local markets, and we feel that with the combined energy of Melissa and her team, coupled with our wide array of resources and support, we'll continue to be a force to be reckoned with."

With the brokerage's expanded footprint, it provides its agents with a stronger presence, larger referral network, and enhanced client services and real estate results for consumers in the markets it serves. Leading Edge's service area now includes: Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville, Fayetteville Northwest Alabama/The Shoals, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Southern and Middle Tennessee.

About Leading Edge Real Estate Group

Founded in 2013 by Danny and Charlene Sullivan, Leading Edge Real Estate Group's mission is "Leading the way, using cutting-edge technology to sell your home quickly and effectively while having fun in the process." The company is committed to professionalism and quality and serves the real estate needs of clients throughout North Alabama and Southern & Middle Tennessee.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

