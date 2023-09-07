Leading eDiscovery Solution Expedites FOIA and Public Records Requests

By locating and assessing data in its original location, agencies significantly reduce response time. Tweet this

"By locating and assessing data in its original location, agencies significantly reduce response time," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Additionally, automated processing, powered by AI, speeds the collection and processing of information while reducing human error."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Expedite FOIA and Public Records Requests with Leading eDiscovery Solution."

Simplify with Centralized FOIA and Public Records Request Platform

"By using tools that search all the organization's information repositories from a single view, the agency simplifies processes and reduces costs. A competitive eDiscovery solution like IPRO will allow the response team to navigate multiple data sources with ease from a centralized location."

"Additionally, powerful features such as advanced searches, filtering, automated tagging, and metadata extraction allow responders to perform an initial data review in-place. This reduces both the size of the eventual data set and the opportunity for error-prone handoffs."

Defensible Data Collection and Production Improves Compliance

"To minimize legal risk, the agency must ensure a defensible and compliant process. Data spoliation or failure to capture all relevant information can open the agency up to both stiff penalties and loss of public trust."

Balance Public Interest with Protection of Privacy

"One of the most time-consuming and tedious tasks in responding to FOIA and public records requests involves redacting sensitive or confidential information from the records. Redacting information manually can be prone to errors, inconsistencies, and inefficiencies. But laws like Daniel's Law make it imperative that agencies protect sensitive data."

Messaging Architects Records Requests Solution

The information governance and eDiscovery consultants at Messaging Architects offer both the expertise and the tools that agencies need to expedite public records requests. As an IPRO partner, Messaging Architects helps agencies save time and money while improving the quality and compliance of their response.

