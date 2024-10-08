Leading Education & Technology Companies Commit to Ensuring AI is Safe, Accountable, Fair and Effective

EDSAFE AI Alliance Industry Council (IC) Grows to 100+ Companies in First 5 Months

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the EDSAFE AI Alliance, the leading cross-sector voice for the responsible and safe adoption and use of AI in education, announces that its EDSAFE AI Industry Council (IC) has grown to more than 100 member companies since launching in the spring. The announcement at the annual EdTech Week in New York City signals a broad cross-sector commitment to student, educator and family safety as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is integrated into education solutions.

The EDSAFE AI Industry Council is made up of leading education and technology companies of all sizes committed to ensuring that artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, and related technologies—in their own companies' solutions and across the education landscape—are aligned to the SAFE Framework and are safe, accountable, fair, and effective (SAFE).

Members of the IC inform, support, and advocate for smart, EDSAFE-aligned public policy and principles, while also ensuring their own organizations' policies, practices, and product solutions are consistent with the SAFE Framework. The SAFE Framework aligns with the US Department of Education's report, Designing for Education with Artificial Intelligence: An Essential Guide for Developers, which was released this summer as a follow-up to the Biden-Harris Administration's 2023 Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence.

The Industry Council is currently chaired by Karl Rectanus, an industry veteran, in partnership with the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), an EDSAFE AI Steering Committee member.

"These companies send a clear and loud message to their partners, customers and policymakers," said Rectanus. "They are moving swiftly, working collaboratively, and prioritizing the well-being of all students and educators as they leverage new technologies to modernize teaching and learning."

"AI has enormous potential to improve educational outcomes, and successful use of AI technologies in education must be done in a way that supports those who use them, protects innovation in the field, and mitigates key risks," said Paul Lekas, SVP, Head of Global Public Policy & Government Affairs, SIIA. "Today's milestone demonstrates the ed tech industry's commitment to these principles and to advancing AI that is safe, accountable, fair, and effective."

Membership continues to expand from its launch in May 2024 as the group welcomes education companies committed to the principles of the SAFE Framework.

To join the EDSAFE AI Industry Council, read the Industry Council FAQ and complete the application.

The Industry Council is a voluntary group, and members do not pay participation fees.

ESAI-IC Member Organizations:

Accelerate Learning Inc

Adaptive Reader

Advanced Learning Partnerships, Inc.

Age of Learning

AI Coach by Edthena

AI-Learners

Alidade Consulting

Alongside

Amira Learning

Amplify

Anthology

ASSISTments Foundation

BetterLesson, Inc.

Brainly

BrainPOP

Branching Minds

CareerVillage

Carnegie Learning

Cartwheel Care

Charter School Growth Fund

ClassDojo, Inc.

ClassLink

Clayful

Clever Inc

CodeHS

CoGrader

Cybernut Inc.

D2L

Diffit

Digital Literacy Licence

Disruptive Partners, K12 Innovation & Leadership Dev

Doowii

Edmentum

EdNovate

EdSolutions

EducateLLC

Education Analytics

edWeb.net

Ello

ESAI Inc

eSpark

Finetune by Prometric

Footsteps2Brilliance Inc.

FutureSum AI, Inc.

Global Science of Learning Education Network

GoGuardian

Google

GPTZero, Inc.

Happypillar

HMH

Imagine Learning

Instructure, Inc.

JET Education Services

Kaplan, Inc.

Kyron Learning

Lakesbridge

Leading Educators

LearnHaus

Learning Data Insights

LearningMate Solutions Inc

Learnosity

LessonLoop

Lightspeed Systems

Link-Systems International, Inc.

LitLab.ai

Magma Math

McGraw Hill LLC

Merlyn Mind

Middle States Association of Colleges & Schools (we are the K12 group)

Mindsets Learning

Newsela

Octopus BI

OpenLiteracy

Packback

Panorama Education

Pedagog.ai

Playbl, Inc.

PowerSchool

Primer Global, Inc.

Quill.org

Reading Horizons

Rellie

Renaissance Learning

SchoolAI

SkillUp Coalition

SoapBox Labs and Curriculum Associates

StrategicEDU Consulting

Study Hall.AI

Study.com

Subject

TERC

The BLPS Group

Thinkverse

Transfr Inc

University of Illinois Chicago / Education

Wayfinder

Wayhaven

Wiz Kid Learning

Yourwai, by LINC

1EdTech Consortium, Inc.

2Sigma School

About EDSAFE AI Alliance:

Founded in 2020, the EDSAFE AI Alliance is a global initiative led by InnovateEDU and powered by a coalition of organizations representing stakeholders across the education sector to provide global leadership for developing a safer, more secure, more equitable, and more trusted AI education ecosystem through a focus on research, policy, and practice. https://www.edsafeai.org/

The EDSAFE AI Alliance Policy Library and Resources includes free resources and learnings from districts that have implemented AI policies including El Segundo Unified School District and Gwinnett County Public Schools. edsafeai.org/resource-library

Press Contact: Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, [email protected]

Media Contact

Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, 1 3304178239, [email protected], InnovateEDU

SOURCE InnovateEDU