Leading Education & Technology Companies Commit to Ensuring AI is Safe, Accountable, Fair and Effective

EDSAFE AI Alliance Industry Council (IC) Grows to 100+ Companies in First 5 Months
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the EDSAFE AI Alliance, the leading cross-sector voice for the responsible and safe adoption and use of AI in education, announces that its EDSAFE AI Industry Council (IC) has grown to more than 100 member companies since launching in the spring. The announcement at the annual EdTech Week in New York City signals a broad cross-sector commitment to student, educator and family safety as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is integrated into education solutions.
The EDSAFE AI Industry Council is made up of leading education and technology companies of all sizes committed to ensuring that artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, and related technologies—in their own companies' solutions and across the education landscape—are aligned to the SAFE Framework and are safe, accountable, fair, and effective (SAFE).
Members of the IC inform, support, and advocate for smart, EDSAFE-aligned public policy and principles, while also ensuring their own organizations' policies, practices, and product solutions are consistent with the SAFE Framework. The SAFE Framework aligns with the US Department of Education's report, Designing for Education with Artificial Intelligence: An Essential Guide for Developers, which was released this summer as a follow-up to the Biden-Harris Administration's 2023 Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence.
The Industry Council is currently chaired by Karl Rectanus, an industry veteran, in partnership with the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), an EDSAFE AI Steering Committee member.
"These companies send a clear and loud message to their partners, customers and policymakers," said Rectanus. "They are moving swiftly, working collaboratively, and prioritizing the well-being of all students and educators as they leverage new technologies to modernize teaching and learning."
"AI has enormous potential to improve educational outcomes, and successful use of AI technologies in education must be done in a way that supports those who use them, protects innovation in the field, and mitigates key risks," said Paul Lekas, SVP, Head of Global Public Policy & Government Affairs, SIIA. "Today's milestone demonstrates the ed tech industry's commitment to these principles and to advancing AI that is safe, accountable, fair, and effective."
Membership continues to expand from its launch in May 2024 as the group welcomes education companies committed to the principles of the SAFE Framework.
To join the EDSAFE AI Industry Council, read the Industry Council FAQ and complete the application.
The Industry Council is a voluntary group, and members do not pay participation fees.
ESAI-IC Member Organizations:
Accelerate Learning Inc
Adaptive Reader
Advanced Learning Partnerships, Inc.
Age of Learning
AI Coach by Edthena
AI-Learners
Alidade Consulting
Alongside
Amira Learning
Amplify
Anthology
ASSISTments Foundation
BetterLesson, Inc.
Brainly
BrainPOP
Branching Minds
CareerVillage
Carnegie Learning
Cartwheel Care
Charter School Growth Fund
ClassDojo, Inc.
ClassLink
Clayful
Clever Inc
CodeHS
CoGrader
Cybernut Inc.
D2L
Diffit
Digital Literacy Licence
Disruptive Partners, K12 Innovation & Leadership Dev
Doowii
Edmentum
EdNovate
EdSolutions
EducateLLC
Education Analytics
edWeb.net
Ello
ESAI Inc
eSpark
Finetune by Prometric
Footsteps2Brilliance Inc.
FutureSum AI, Inc.
Global Science of Learning Education Network
GoGuardian
Google
GPTZero, Inc.
Happypillar
HMH
Imagine Learning
Instructure, Inc.
JET Education Services
Kaplan, Inc.
Kyron Learning
Lakesbridge
Leading Educators
LearnHaus
Learning Data Insights
LearningMate Solutions Inc
Learnosity
LessonLoop
Lightspeed Systems
Link-Systems International, Inc.
LitLab.ai
Magma Math
McGraw Hill LLC
Merlyn Mind
Middle States Association of Colleges & Schools (we are the K12 group)
Mindsets Learning
Newsela
Octopus BI
OpenLiteracy
Packback
Panorama Education
Pedagog.ai
Playbl, Inc.
PowerSchool
Primer Global, Inc.
Quill.org
Reading Horizons
Rellie
Renaissance Learning
SchoolAI
SkillUp Coalition
SoapBox Labs and Curriculum Associates
StrategicEDU Consulting
Study Hall.AI
Study.com
Subject
TERC
The BLPS Group
Thinkverse
Transfr Inc
University of Illinois Chicago / Education
Wayfinder
Wayhaven
Wiz Kid Learning
Yourwai, by LINC
1EdTech Consortium, Inc.
2Sigma School
About EDSAFE AI Alliance:
Founded in 2020, the EDSAFE AI Alliance is a global initiative led by InnovateEDU and powered by a coalition of organizations representing stakeholders across the education sector to provide global leadership for developing a safer, more secure, more equitable, and more trusted AI education ecosystem through a focus on research, policy, and practice. https://www.edsafeai.org/
The EDSAFE AI Alliance Policy Library and Resources includes free resources and learnings from districts that have implemented AI policies including El Segundo Unified School District and Gwinnett County Public Schools. edsafeai.org/resource-library
Press Contact: Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, [email protected]
Media Contact
Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, 1 3304178239, [email protected], InnovateEDU
SOURCE InnovateEDU
