Leading Education and Technology Communities Announce New Partnership to Advance the Edtech Ecosystem

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global nonprofits 1EdTech® and Digital Promise announce a new partnership to power learner potential and create equitable learning ecosystems through collaboration and innovation.

The two educational technology nonprofit organizations bring thought leaders from K-12, higher education, and edtech suppliers together to find solutions to educational challenges around the world. Through this new partnership, both communities are committed to supporting the other's work to create a greater impact on teaching and learning, particularly in digital credentials.

1EdTech leads the evolution and certifies the Open Badges, Comprehensive Learner Record Standard™ (CLR Standard™), and the Competencies and Academic Standards Exchange® (CASE®) open standards.

Digital Promise's Micro-credential Platform offers more than 600 competency-based micro-credentials on various research-backed skills to help learners advance their knowledge and careers.

Now, the work of both organizations will come together through collaboration in 1EdTech's TrustEd Microcredential Coalition, Digital Promise's Badging Coalition, and other leadership initiatives.

"High-quality digital microcredentials have shown potential in helping address many of the most significant challenges facing both formal and informal education today, including equity, agency, completion, and creating better fit to employment opportunities," said 1EdTech CEO Dr. Rob Abel. "1EdTech is pleased to be working closely with Digital Promise to accelerate these benefits for all learners, helping them get the most out of their educational experiences."

"In our effort to continually serve historically and systematically excluded learners, Digital Promise is excited to collaborate with 1EdTech in leveraging equitable digital credential standards that center learner needs in the micro-credentialing ecosystem," says Rita Fennelly-Atkinson, Senior Director of Credentials at Digital Promise. "Our mutual commitment to the Open Badges standard ensures learners will be able to earn, share, and benefit from digital credential offerings now and in the future."

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading education providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers who collaborate to accelerate an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem. We power learner potential by creating the foundation for a learner-centered and future-ready ecosystem where products work together to improve teaching and learning for all.

1EdTech hosts the annual Learning Impact conference, Digital Credentials Summit and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. The 1EdTech Foundation, an affiliated public charity, puts philanthropic funds to work supporting 1EdTech's vision. Visit our website at 1edtech.org.

Digital Promise is a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner. We work with educators, researchers, technology leaders, and communities to design, investigate, and scale innovations that support learners, especially those who've been historically and systematically excluded. Our vision is that every person engages in powerful learning experiences that lead to a life of well-being, fulfillment, and economic mobility. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

