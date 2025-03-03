Leading EFSP, Rapid Legal, Expands Its eFiling Services to Illinois, Indiana and Maryland

"Now court-certified for eFiling in five states—and expanding—we're thrilled to offer law firms a unified legal support service platform, enhanced by our expert document specialists, as a superior eFiling solution in these states." David S. Nill Post this

Legal professionals effortlessly eFile, serve, and manage legal documents with Rapid Legal's technology and team, built for speed and compliance. From one portal, powered by LegalConnect®, law firms consolidate their litigation support services so they can place orders, manage cases, get statuses, and access court-stamped documents and proofs of service. Rapid Legal's portal also features data-driven insights and reports for law firms as well as integrations with top legal software like Clio and NetDocuments.

"What further distinguishes us from others is that we go beyond eFiling by acting as a strategic partner to law firms," Nill explained. "In addition to practicing law, they are a business. We understand their need to control costs, improve efficiency, and grow into new markets. We are continuously enhancing our platform to meet their evolving needs and expanding its eFiling footprint."

Rapid Legal is committed to redefining the legal support experience through innovation, expertise, and a relentless focus on customer success. With eFiling now available in five states—and more on the horizon—law firms can rely on Rapid Legal's seamless platform and expert team to simplify litigation workflows and enhance operational efficiency. As the company continues to expand, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide legal professionals with a superior, technology-driven solution for eFiling, process serving, and document management nationwide.

About Rapid Legal

Rapid Legal is a premium legal technology company that automates the processing of legal documents for law firms. Headquartered in Chino Hills, California, the company is a leading certified eFiling service provider in California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Texas. Combining deep industry expertise, superior performance, and innovative technology, Rapid Legal is transforming the way the legal community exchanges electronic documents, information, and payments. For more information, please visit rapidlegal.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

