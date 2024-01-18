Leading ERP Innovator xkzero Honored as Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2023

"We fully anticipate xkzero's dramatic growth to continue into 2024 and beyond" Post this

"xkzero experienced unprecedented growth in 2023, across all of our specialty areas. We were one of the fastest growing resellers in the Acumatica Cloud ERP channel. Our Sage X3 practice continues to grow as xkzero is increasingly becoming the go-to leader for projects requiring deep expertise and knowledge. Most notably, Our XMC software – xkzero Mobile Commerce – is rapidly becoming the industry standard for Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Route Delivery, Route & Van Sales, and Transportation Management for Sage or Acumatica environments. We fully anticipate xkzero's dramatic growth to continue into 2024 and beyond", said Deane Patterson, xkzero Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott's Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About xkzero

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, xkzero is an ERP software consulting, reseller and software development company specializing in solutions for Delivery and Wholesale Distribution and Process and Discrete Manufacturing. xkzero is certified as consultants and software developers for Acumatica, Sage X3 and Sage 100, and is the publisher of XMC – xkzero Mobile Commerce.

Media Contact

Lauren Boyle, xkzero, 1 8474162009, [email protected], www.xkzero.com

SOURCE xkzero