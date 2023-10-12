Leading Executives in Finance and Healthcare Marketing Join Cancer Hope Network's Board of Trustees

New Board Members Michael W. Olesin and Michael Byrnes Join to Help Advance The Organization And Its Peer Support Program

CHESTER, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Hope Network (CHN) announces the addition of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Trustees: Mike Olesin, Senior Audit Partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Michael Byrnes, Chief Client Officer at InStep Health. Their unique expertise and passion for positively impacting the lives of those affected by cancer will make them key drivers of CHN's mission.

"We are thrilled to have these two distinguished executives joining us on the Board of Trustees," said Terri-Ann Feindt, Board Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer at CHN. "We are building a new vision and direction for the organization in order to serve more people experiencing cancer, and I'm confident Mike Olesin and Michael Byrnes will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our goals and bring hope to more people than ever before."

Chief Client Officer of Instep Health, a medical marketing organization that utilizes technology to help healthcare workers manage client info, Byrnes oversees the sales organization and is an expert marketer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in patient acquisition and business development. Byrnes' tenure as one of the company's top five executives spans over 15 years, and his background in marketing and pharmaceuticals, coupled with his commitment to improving patient outcomes, make him a valuable addition to CHN's Board of Trustees. Byrnes will also be joining the Board's Marketing and Development Committees.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and the opportunity to serve on the Board of Trustees," said Byrnes. "I grew up around this organization and it is not only an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with this role, but a deeply personal one as well. I am genuinely excited about the prospects and challenges that lie ahead."

Before joining Instep Health, Byrnes held pharmaceutical sales and management positions with Rx EDGE, Weider Publications and Capital Publishing in New York City. He also served as Senior Director of Pharmaceutical Sales at Third Age Media in San Francisco.

Olesin is a highly experienced Senior Audit Partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, with an impressive career spanning more than three decades. He has been instrumental in handling some of Deloitte's largest global multi-location and multinational engagements, and specializes in External Audit, Accounting, Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Internal Controls, and International Financial Reporting Standards and has extensive experience with joint venture structuring, consolidation accounting, equity method investments, as well as other areas of accounting. Olesin will leverage his financial expertise and strong client relationships to support the growth of CHN through the Board and as Chairman of its Development Committee.

"I want to take a moment to share my excitement regarding the opportunity to serve as a member of Cancer Hope Network's Board of Trustees—this exceptional team of leaders who have propelled the vision and strategy for CHN," said Olesin. "I look forward to working with the board to embrace transformative change, and to celebrate the care and love provided by our many volunteers. I am excited to step into the role of trustee and am committed to acting as a steward of the organization, safeguarding its interests, and I am sincerely honored and privileged for the opportunity to give back to those in need."

Olesin's work spans a variety of industries, including commodities, consumer products and manufacturing, and he holds a number of leadership positions, including National Audit Leader for the Japanese Services Group, National Industrial Products & Construction Sub-Sector Leader for Trading Houses, and Greater Tri-State leader of the Energy Resources & Industrials industry.

About Cancer Hope Network

Cancer Hope Network provides free and confidential 1:1 peer support for cancer patients, survivors, and those who love them. Our trained survivor and caregiver volunteer mentors provide support from diagnosis, through treatment and into survivorship. They have faced more than 98% of the cancers that will be diagnosed in 2023, speak 15 languages, and are prepared to offer hope and guidance through a wide variety of challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis.

All volunteer and client matches are overseen and supported from beginning to end by a team of healthcare and social work professionals. For more information about Cancer Hope Network and its mission, please visit https://cancerhopenetwork.org/

Media Contact

Kayli Heverin, Cancer Hope Network, (877) 467-3638, [email protected], https://cancerhopenetwork.org/

SOURCE Cancer Hope Network