Leading Fertility Providers Announce Exciting Developments to Support Patients, Providers

TJ Farnsworth, Chief Executive Officer of Inception Fertility and Founding President of the Alliance expressed excitement about this development, saying, "We are thrilled to announce the formal organization of the Fertility Providers Alliance. As our specialty continues to develop, the FPA will, in collaboration with its partners like ASRM, SART, and Resolve, to build upon a culture of collaboration rather than competition. It is important that we focus on the battle we are all in with infertility- rather than with one another. There is a lot we can achieve by working together."

Membership in the Alliance is available to fertility networks, clinics, and individuals engaged in reproductive medicine. By joining forces, members will be part of a transformative movement that shapes the future of fertility care.

Lisa Van Dolah, Ivy Fertility Chief Executive Officer and President-elect of the Alliance, outlined her goals for the organization, noting, "The Alliance will provide a platform for members and healthcare industry partners to engage in meaningful dialogue and access resources that foster quality and growth."

Joining Farnsworth and Van Dolah on the founding Board of Directors are Kindbody CFO Scott Bruckner, US Fertility CEO Richard Jennings, Boston IVF CEO David Stern, and Pinnacle Fertility CEO Beth Zoneraich. In the coming months, the organization intends to actively recruit representatives of unaffiliated clinics to join the leadership team.

To learn more about the Fertility Providers Alliance and inquire about membership opportunities, please visit www.fertilityprovidersalliance.com. An updated website reflecting the formal ongoing efforts of the FPA and its leadership will be to come.

ABOUT THE FERTILITY PROVIDERS ALLIANCE

The Fertility Providers Alliance is a dynamic organization committed to supporting the activities of fertility care providers by promoting innovation, cooperation, and collective action. Comprised of fertility clinic networks, independent fertility clinics, and fertility specialists, the Alliance provides a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and advocacy, enhancing patient care and shaping the future of reproductive health.

ABOUT WJ WEISER ASSOCIATION MANAGEMENT

WJ Weiser Association Management has been a leader in the business of growing and developing associations since 1988, and currently manages over 80 organizations on the international, national, and regional levels. Weiser is one of the country's premier full-service association management firms and has undoubtedly built a reputation for unparalleled service.

ABOUT NAYLOR ASSOCIATION SOLUTIONS

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success through innovative association tools and services for strengthening member engagement and increasing non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. A strategic partner to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

