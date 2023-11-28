Leading Glass Façade Company, 8G Solutions, Solidifies Plans to Bring Innovative ClearVue Solar Vision Glass System to U.S.

Widespread adoption of ClearVue technology into U.S. building projects is a 'no-brainer' for customers looking for both the financial benefits and the carbon benefits ClearVue solutions offer." - Chuck Mowrey Post this

"Government incentives are enabling the construction and building sectors to become environmentally sustainable. Our unique solar glazing technology not only helps companies take advantage of these incentives but provides them with real solutions to meet current and incoming strict sustainability regulations via improved thermal performance of windows which reduces heating and cooling energy demands and costs, and by providing clean energy on-site," says Martin Deil, Global CEO, ClearVue Technologies.

"As a non-executive director of ClearVue, I understand the value of this business and am delighted to expand this cutting-edge solar glass technology across the U.S. States in which 8G Solutions operates. The increasing regulatory environment across the U.S. and the need for sustainable solutions create a significant market for ClearVue's products. The Inflation Reduction Act makes widespread adoption of the ClearVue product and technology into new U.S. building opportunities and even retrofit upgrades a 'no-brainer' for customers looking for both the financial benefits and the carbon benefits the ClearVue product and technology offers," says Chuck Mowrey, CEO, 8G Solutions and Non-Executive Director, ClearVue.

To learn more about ClearVuePV Clear Solar Glazing and Solar Façade solutions visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/.

Note: Additional details on the agreement can be found here.

ClearVue Technologies Limited

Executive | Martin Deil | [email protected] | +61 8 9220 9020

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected] | +1 425-442-1301

Business Inquiries | Clifton Smyth | [email protected] | +44 756 876 8947

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue's electricity generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement, and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue's window technology has an application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (amongst others).

ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

To learn more please visit: https://www.clearvuepv.com/.

ABOUT 8G SOLUTIONS

JPI Glass LLC trading as 8G Solutions is a specialized façade manufacturing and installation company with a focus on safety, design assist, and energy efficiency.

8G Solutions was founded in 1984 and purchased by STM Invest in late 2016. In May of 2019, STM Invest hired Chuck Mowrey, former President and CEO of Harmon Inc., to lead 8G Solutions through a growth strategy that includes growth by project size, scope and geography with a vision to expand across the U.S.

As of 2023, the team includes circa 150 office personnel, shop team members and field craftsmen operating out of locations in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, and Arizona with plans to expand into more areas of the U.S.

For more information see: https://8g-solutions.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, revenue, costs, dividends, production levels or rates, prices, or potential growth of ClearVue Technologies Limited, are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors.

