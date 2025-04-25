Leading Global PR Firm Red Banyan Welcomes Bobo Liang as Account Manager in Strategic Communications Division

"Bobo brings the kind of sharp thinking, adaptability, and creative spark that defines our work at Red Banyan," said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "She's already making an impact, and we're excited to see how her insight and drive will elevate the results we deliver for our clients." Post this

"Red Banyan's fast-moving, entrepreneurial spirit makes it a powerful home for fresh thinking and sharp ideas," said Liang. "The team's passion for smart storytelling and bold execution aligns perfectly with my own approach. I'm proud to join a firm that's redefining modern strategic communications and brand building across sectors from tech to consumer and beyond. I'm excited to help elevate the stories of clients shaping what's next."

Since joining the firm, Liang has already stepped into high-level work, playing a lead role in the launch of Protector, a private security app that reached over 97,000 downloads in its first week and climbed to #3 in the Apple App Store's Travel category, alongside household names like Uber and Airbnb.

A graduate of American University with a degree in Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Liang is fluent in three languages and is currently learning two more. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys exploring global cuisine, traveling, and the arts, along with figure skating, horseback riding, and catching the latest cooking shows.

Red Banyan continues to grow its national team with standout communicators like Liang, reinforcing the firm's reputation as a go-to partner for organizations navigating complex challenges and driving strategic visibility where it matters most.

Red Banyan is a globally recognized public relations firm specializing in solving complex, highly sensitive, and mission-critical challenges. With expertise in crisis communications, strategic communications, corporate public relations, government relations, legal PR, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers a strategy-driven, integrated approach. Learn more at: https://redbanyan.com.

James DeMarco, Red Banyan, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com

